Gunmen Kidnap Benue Information Commissioner, Matthew Abo

The Benue State Government has confirmed the abduction of its Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo.

Abo, who was appointed commissioner in August, was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday night in his residence in his hometown in Zaki-Biam community, Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

Kula Tersoo, Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Hyacinth Alia, while confirming the incident to journalists on Monday morning, said that the commissioner was whisked away from his house at about 8 pm on Sunday night.

He said, “Unfortunately, he (commissioner) was kidnapped in his country home in Ukum LGA, around 8 pm on, Sunday, September 24, 2023.

“He was in his home with his family, children and his people when the armed men came in. They forced him to a bike.

“We received the unfortunate development and His Excellency, Governor Hyacinth Alia has already directed and detailed the security operatives to ensure his safe release from the kidnappers’ den.”

Meanwhile, the police have yet to speak on the incident, as the command’s spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, did not answer her calls at the time of filing this report.