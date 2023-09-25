Monday, September 25, 2023
HomeNEWSGunmen Kidnap Benue Information Commissioner, Matthew Abo
NEWS

Gunmen Kidnap Benue Information Commissioner, Matthew Abo

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


Abo, who was appointed commissioner in August, was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday night in his residence.

 The Benue State Government has confirmed the abduction of its Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo.

 

Abo, who was appointed commissioner in August, was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday night in his residence in his hometown in Zaki-Biam community, Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

 

Kula Tersoo, Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Hyacinth Alia, while confirming the incident to journalists on Monday morning, said that the commissioner was whisked away from his house at about 8 pm on Sunday night.

 

He said, “Unfortunately, he (commissioner) was kidnapped in his country home in Ukum LGA, around 8 pm on, Sunday, September 24, 2023.

 

“He was in his home with his family, children and his people when the armed men came in. They forced him to a bike.

 

“We received the unfortunate development and His Excellency, Governor Hyacinth Alia has already directed and detailed the security operatives to ensure his safe release from the kidnappers’ den.”

 

Meanwhile, the police have yet to speak on the incident, as the command’s spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, did not answer her calls at the time of filing this report.



Source link

Previous article
BREAKING: Tribunal Strikes Out Labour Party, Rhodes-Vivour From Jandor’s Petition Against Governor Sanwo-Olu
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network