Gunmen invade Federal Government College in Kebbi, abduct students

Bandits have abducted some students at Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State.

Details of the incident are still sketchy, but there are reports that a security operative was shot dead during the operation, though the killing of the security operative could not be confirmed.

There have been a series of attacks on schools and abduction of pupils and students in Northern Nigeria.

Last Thursday, a student was killed and at least 10 people were kidnapped when gunmen raided the main campus of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria, Kaduna state.

The gunmen abducted two lecturers and eight students, according to Samuel Aruwan, the state’s commissioner of internal security.

Aruwan confirmed that two students were shot; one died while the other was being treated in hospital.