Gunmen invade Bishop Oyedepo’s church in Kogi, abduct members

Three members of the Living Faith Church Worldwide founded by Bishop David Oyedepo have been kidnapped at Osara community in the Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was learnt the kidnappers invaded the church during the weekend, shooting indiscriminately to scare people away before successfully whisking their victims away.

The assailants reportedly invaded the church while some members were holding a meeting.

The chairman of the local government area, Joseph Omuya Salami, confirmed the abduction of three members of the church to journalists, through his special adviser on media and publicity, Habeeb Jamiu.

He said the council chairman and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Osara Division had visited the crime scene, and that the council was working with security agents to rescue the victims.

“Even before now, we had a series of meetings with the people of Osara community and entire farm centre. And I told them to restrict every night activities for now, and whoever that want to hold any activity in the night should get appropriate quarters informed and also get their approval to ensure that adequate security is provided, but out of their disobedience, they chose otherwise.

“We all know the security challenges of this country, and the administration of Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello is doing everything humanly possible to keep Kogi State safe, protect lives and property. So, all hands must be on deck to strengthen the peace in our various communities,” he said.