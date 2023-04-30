Sunday, April 30, 2023
HomeNEWSGunmen in Zamfara free 74 children after ransoms paid
NEWS

Gunmen in Zamfara free 74 children after ransoms paid

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Gunmen free 74 abducted children in Zamfara

Gunmen in Zamfara have released 74 children out of more than 80 people who were abducted earlier this month after ransoms were paid, parents and a village head said on Saturday.

Gangs of armed men have attacked hundreds of local communities across northwestern Nigeria in recent years, while Islamist militants continue to stage attacks in the northeast.

Two parents from Zamfara’s Wadzamai village said they paid 20,000 naira ($43.50) each and their children were among those released on Friday and had suffered from severe malnutrition.

A village head in Wadzamai said 11 people were still being held but two were killed trying to escape from their captors.

A police spokesperson for Zamfara said they could not immediately comment.

Kidnappers in Nigeria often keep their victims for months in the forest if a ransom is not paid and also demand villagers pay protection fees to be allowed to farm and harvest their crops.

Previous article
Biden, India’s Modi to meet Pacific island leaders
Next article
Van Dijk warns Liverpool top four rivals ahead of Spurs clash
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network