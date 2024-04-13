Gunmen in military uniforms storm Agodi secretariat

Some unknown gunmen in military uniform have stormed the Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The men masked and in army camouflage were armed with rifles.

They were stationed at strategic points in the Secretariat, also gaining entry to the House of Assembly Complex.

Some manned the entrance to the Governor’s office gate while others were seen at the entrance to the State House of Assembly Gate and others at the main entrance among other posts.

The situation however caused panic around the Secretariat and social media with people calling on their loved ones to shun the Parliament Road where the incident occurred.

It was gathered that men of the Nigerian Police and other security agencies including the Oyo security network codenamed Amotekun arrived at the scene with backup personnel after the suspected agitators had already gained entry into the assembly complex premises, and hosted their flag.

An eyewitness says the situation was almost turning chaotic as the security operatives engaged in a gun duel with the invaders.

As of the time of this report, the suspected members of the Oodua Nation who perpetrated the act had been arrested by security operatives while normalcy has returned to the area.