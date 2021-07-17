NEWS
Gunmen in Customs uniform attack Igangan, Ayete, Igboora
Gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked three towns in Ibarapa LGA of Oyo state, killing a commander of Amotekun.
Igangan, which was attacked in June was among the communities targeted on Friday.
Other towns hit are Igboora, headquarters of the Ibarapa council and Ayete.
The gunmen came in four military Hilux vans, shooting at people.
They were reportedly attired in Customs uniforms.
However, the gunmen were confronted and resisted by some Igangan indigenes, vigilantes and security forces.
This made the gunmen flee and head to other parts of Ibarapa land shooting sporadically.
There the report from the source:
“One citizen of Ayete, the headquarters of Ibarapa North Local government, died as a result of their shootings.
“Also, on getting to Igboora, the headquarters of the Ibarapa Central Local government, the gunmen believed to be Fulani militias engaged in a gun duel with the Amotekun corps for about 20 minutes.
“However, the commandant of the Amotekun corps was killed during the attack”.
The photo of the slain Amotekun commander was circulated on social media today.
The police are yet to speak on the latest attack of the communities.
NEWS
Igboho trying to flee Nigeria by getting new passport – FG
The Nigerian Government has said that popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, is trying escape the country and is currently acquiring a new passport.
The federal government says Sunday Igboho, Yoruba youth leader, is working to obtain a new passport to facilitate his escape from Nigeria.
The government said this in a letter dated July 9 and signed by A.B. Baba, assistant comptroller general of immigration, investigation and compliance, on behalf of the comptroller general of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).
On July 1, the Department of State Services (DSS) raided Ighoho’s residence in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital, during which his passport was seized.
Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, said the security agency recovered illegal arms — including seven AK-47 rifles — and thousands of ammunition from Igboho’s house.
The agency accused Ighoho of stockpiling arms in his residence, saying the activist must surrender to the nearest security agency.
Afunanya said the DSS operatives killed two people at Igboho’s house during a gun duel between the agency and the youth leader’s supporters.
The NIS letter titled “Stop-listing of person” is addressed to the director-general of the DSS, the inspector-general of police, the director-general, National Intelligence Agency, and all zonal coordinators and control posts of the NIS.
The letter carries the information of “Adeyemo Sunday Adeniyi (aka Sunday Igboho), male, Nigerian, passport number A11613637, date of birth 10/10/1972”.
A person whose name is on the stop-list is deprived of particular rights, privileges, or other services he or she ought to enjoy.
In the NIS letter, the federal government alleged that Ighoho is making efforts to obtain a police extract and/or court affidavit to enable him to acquire a new Nigerian passport.
It said the alleged attempt is to facilitate his escape out of the country.
The NIS added that the activist should be arrested whenever sighted.
“I am directed to request that you kindly place the above-named person on stop-list,” the letter reads.
“Credible intelligence revealed that Adeyemo is making efforts to obtain a police extract and/or court affidavit to enable him acquire a new Nigerian passport, apparently to facilitate his escape out of the country.
“In addition, he should be arrested wherever and whenever sighted and referred to the Director-General, Department of State Services vide letter no: S.605/A/246 dated 05 July 2021.”
NEWS
Agitations: Igbo, Yoruba leaders meet Nigeria’s UK envoy in London
The Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Amb. Sarafa Isola met with eminent Yoruba leaders and Ohaneze Ndigbo in London on Friday to dialogue on current agitations and security issues in Nigeria.
The minutes of the meetings, which took place at the Nigerian High Commission office, were e-mailed to newsmen on Saturday.
According to the minutes, the dialogue centered on the efforts of the Federal Government to tackle internal security in Africa’s most populous country, which has been plagued by insecurity in recent years.
The Yoruba and Igbo leaders at the meeting reiterated their beliefs in the unity of Nigeria and the need to preserve it as a corporate entity.
The Igbo leaders called for the enthronement of equity, justice and fairness in the country, where the Igbo would be accorded their rightful position in the Nigeria project.
On their part, the Yoruba leaders also spoke on the need for Nigerian unity, adding that the Yoruba people would continue to remain in Nigeria.
They, however, demanded that power should evolve to the various components of the federation through restructuring and federalism.
They reiterated the need for true federalism as canvassed by Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a position the sage held until his death.
However, the Yoruba leaders were led to the meeting by Chief Adebayo Oladimeji, a Chartered Biologist and Chairman of Nigerian Elders in the UK.
The Ohaneze team was led by the President of the group in the UK, Dr Nnanna Igwe, a medical practitioner.
Both parties also stressed the need for dialogue and continuous engagement on matters of concern to all Nigerians, particularly those in the UK.
NEWS
Adeboye breaks silence: ‘T.B. Joshua is with the Lord, we shall meet again’
General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has condoled with family of late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua.
General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has broken his silence by sending a condolence letter to Evelyn, wife of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), late Prophet T.B. Joshua.
The letter was dated 15th June, 2021 and it was not made known to the media until it leaked out.
Adeboye had been a strong antagonist of Joshua and he even said some years ago that he would bot preach in Joshua’s church unless the prophet would allow him to preach salvation message to him to become born again before he could minister in his church.
Many top Christian leaders did not condole with Joshua except a few of them.
In the letter addressed to Evelyn Joshua, Adeboye said he joined millions of people worldwide to register the church’s condolence with her on the passing of her husband.
He said he believed he would meet Joshua at the feet of the Lord Jesus on the resurrection morning.
The letter reads in full:
“Calvary greetings in Jesus name. We want to join millions of people across the globe to register our condolence with you on the passing of your husband, Pastor T.B. Joshua.
“We take solace in the Lord, believing that we shall meet again at the feet of the Lord Jesus on the resurrection morning.
“We therefore, pray for you, your children and the entire church that, the Lord will uphold all of you and such untimely death shall cease in our midst in Jesus mighty name,
Be assured of our continuous prayers. Yours in Him. Pastor E.A. Adeboye, General Overseer.”
