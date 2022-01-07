Crime
Gunmen bomb police station, release detainees
Gunmen, yesterday, bombed the police headquarters Dikenafai in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State and released detainees.
However, an eyewitness account said the detainees were re-arrested by a local vigilante group.
The hoodlums, who came in large numbers, touched a part of the police station, using explosive devices.
It was gathered that locally-made explosive devices were used in the attack which destroyed the administrative office, the office of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and the reception desk.
The Chairman of Ideato South Local Government Area Interim Management Committee, Pastor Bede Ikeaka who visited the scene expressed shock over the incident.
It was gathered that the released detainees were re-arrested by vigilante officers close to the scene.
When contacted, the police spokesman, Michael Abattam, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.
Crime
23-year-old man declared wanted for murder of rapper Young Dolph
Memphis police and the U.S. Marshals Service announced the name of a suspect in the shooting death of Young Dolph, the Memphis, Tennessee, rapper who was killed last November.
Justin Johnson, 23, is wanted by police in connection with a number alleged charges, including first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, and property theft, the Memphis Police Department said on Wednesday evening in a release posted on social media.
Police urged the public to share any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts and disclosed that Johnson is a fugitive and “should be considered armed & dangerous.”
Johnson is 5-foot-8, 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. A reward of up to $15,000 is being ordered for information leading to his arrest, law enforcement said.
Young Dolph, whose given name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed in Memphis on Nov. 17 while visiting Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a bakery in South Memphis that the rapper was known to frequent. He was 36.
According to police, officers responded at 12:24 p.m. local time to the scene of the shooting, where one male victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.
He had two children, son Tre Tre and daughter Ari, with longtime partner, Mia Jaye.
Crime
17 alleged members of a Super Gang charged in series of deadly shootings in NYC (Photos)
Seventeen suspected members of three different rival gangs who merged to form one super gang known as YPF, are facings series of charges (a total of 118 counts) after being arrested and variously charged in two indictments with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of weapons, and other crimes in connection to shootings that resulted in 14 victims, including four who died.
The defendants, 14 of whom are teenagers, are accused of hunting down rival gang members and committing a series of armed assaults, killing four people and wounding 10 in the process, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said.
“One of the most disturbing aspects of this case is the age of the defendants in this indictment. Some of them were as young as 14 or 15 years old” when the crimes were committed, said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez at a news conference.
“That is heartbreaking, that some of our youngest residents in our county are involved in this gang and gun violence … it’s devastating and it’s truly destructive.”
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced the suspects face charges in connection to various incidents including a shooting inside a bodega on New Lots Avenue, a house party in Crown Heights, and an incident at MetroTech plaza.
The alleged babyfaced killers are members of the YPF gang — an alliance of three street gangs FNO (Fort N**** Only or Fear No One), PPP (Pistol Packing Pitkin) and YAWAH (Young and Wild and Hustling). Collectively, they became known as YPF and banded together to increase their power as they waged a war against their enemies, prosecutors said.
Videos obtained throughout the investigation allegedly show the teens flaunting their guns in a series of social media posts, including one that depicts a defendant shoving a gun inside a puppy’s mouth as he holds the dog by its scruff.
“These videos really show, and they were all uncovered during the course of the investigation, how deeply ingrained the problem is, how this gang and gun culture has obsessed these young men. They wave these guns around. They show them off. They brag about them. These guns are in a way something that they think makes them men,” Gonzalez told reporters.
“It just shows how deep our challenge is to change the culture that we have in some parts of our community.”
Additionally, according to prosecutors, the alliance allowed the alleged gang members to commit violence against their common enemies and maintain geographic dominance. Other benefits included access to more weapons, the freedom to travel safely to their allies’ neighborhoods and the ability to hunt down more rivals, prosecutors said.
At the start of the conspiracies, the alleged gang members arrested ranged in age from 14 to 20 years old
Crime
Beninoise kills daughter, beheads neighbours’ corpses for failed money rituals in Ogun
Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected ritualists for unlawful possession of a fresh human head.
The suspects, Monday Karezu, 32, a national of Benin Republic, and Anagonou Kamelan, 44, a Togolese, were arrested at the house of a herbalist while attempting a money ritual.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Sunday, said the suspects were arrested on November 3, 2021, following information received by men of the Modus Operandi Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.
The PPRO added that the policemen got a hint that some men were going to a herbalist’s house with a human head to make a money ritual.
He said, “Upon the information, the DSP Nurudeen Gafar-led team swiftly moved to the area where the herbalist’s house was situated and laid ambush there.
“Two hours after being there, the two suspects arrived on a motorcycle with a bag containing the human head, and they were promptly arrested.
“On interrogation, Karezu informed the police that he got the head from a place known as Ijale Papa.
“This made the policemen follow him to the place, only to discover that he was lying.
“Further investigation revealed that Karezu is a resident of the Sabo area of Abeokuta, and that the human head with him was that of a woman who died three months ago during childbirth and was buried not too far from his house.
“It was further discovered that the suspect had one time killed his nine months old daughter and used her head for the same purpose, but did not succeed.
“He had also exhumed another corpse, removed the head and used it for money-making ritual, but failed.
“The latest one that landed them in trouble was introduced to him by Anagonou Kamalen, a Togolese, who informed him that he knew a herbalist who could do an original money-making ritual for him with a human head, hence he exhumed the corpse of the woman buried not too far to his house, cut off the head and in the company of his accomplice, took it to the herbalist’s house, where they were apprehended before delivering it.”
Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered a full investigation into the past activities of the suspects with a view to charging them to court at the end of investigation.
Latest News
- Brigadier’s convoy jumps red light, hits Lagos deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat’s car
- Here’s how much money Apple CEO Tim Cook made in 2021
- Manchester City star, Riyad Mahrez ‘secretly marries Taylor Ward in a traditional Muslim ceremony
- Lagos replaces Justice Ministry official who exonerated Dowen College staff, students over Sylvester Oromoni’s death
- JAMB denies sale of 2022 UTME/Direct Entry application forms
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES16 hours ago
4 reasons why sex with a younger man is better
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Mortgage rates hit 9-month high, and loan demand drops further
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Ghislaine Maxwell to ask for retrial after juror revealed he was a victim of sexual abuse
-
BUSINESS14 hours ago
Shell places more onshore assets in Nigeria for Sale
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: ‘Solskjaer made a mistake signing him’ – Manchester United told to sell Ronaldo immediately
-
BUSINESS13 hours ago
Here’s how much money Apple CEO Tim Cook made in 2021
-
NEWS13 hours ago
JAMB denies sale of 2022 UTME/Direct Entry application forms
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Australian Open: Djokovic faces deportation after visa cancellation