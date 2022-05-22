NEWS
Gunmen behead abducted Anambra lawmaker from Governor Soludo’s constituency, hang head in motor park
Gunmen who abducted a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Okey Okoye, have beheaded him.
After beheading him, his head was reportedly displayed at a motor park in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.
The incident, which happened on Saturday, created panic in the community, which had been witnessing a series of violent killings since last year.
Sources added that his body was not there and indications were that the killers removed the body.
“The Anambra lawmaker representing Soludo’s constituency, Okechukwu Okoye who was earlier kidnapped, has been beheaded by gunmen; the late lawmaker’s head was mounted at Chisco Park in Amichi community,” a military source said on Saturday.
Gunmen had last Sunday abducted the lawmaker who was representing Aguata II state constituency in Aguata alongside Cyril Chiegboka, his campaign director.
Governor Charles Soludo had said during the week that efforts were ongoing to rescue the Anambra lawmaker from his abductors.
2023: Buhari may meet Osinbajo, Tinubu, Amaechi, others
President Muhammadu Buhari would this week meet with all the preidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The meeting was called with a view to reducing the number of presidential hopefuls and also ensuring that all of them pledge to accept the outcome of the primary as was done during the APC presidential primary in 2014.
“The President will meet with the aspirants a few days to the primary with a view to ensuring that there is unity and harmony. He will also meet with the governors separately. The date is not fixed yet, but it should be this week if INEC doesn’t extend the deadline for the primary as we are all hoping,” said an APC chieftain who wished to remain anonymous.
“The President has a candidate. How to present the idea to the likes of Tinubu will be the challenge,” he added.
Buhari’s most senior spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, had said last week that the President indeed had a preferred candidate.
He stated, “In a previous interview when the President was asked whether he had a favourite candidate, he answered yes; but he will not mention him because mischief may happen to that person.
“That shows you that the President himself is interested in the process and he has a preferred candidate; but whether he will impose his candidate is what you cannot determine at the moment.”
When contacted on the telephone, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said he was not aware of any meeting the President would be having with the aspirants.
“I am not aware of any meeting as of now,” he said.
MC Oluomo allegedly demands N100million to support re-election of Oshodi Rep member
Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, is allegedly demanding N100 million to support the re-election of the member representing Oshodi Federal Constituency 1 in the House of Representatives, Hon. Bashiru Dawodu.
Dawodu, a medical doctor, rode on the back of MC Oluomo to win the election in 2019 after series of attempts in the past.
Both, however, fell apart few months after Dawodu was elected due to irreconcilable differences .
MC Oluomo is said to be angry with Dawodu for not honouring agreements he (Dawodu) had with him prior to his victory in 2019.
MC Oluomo, who is seen as de-facto leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oshodi was said to have vowed to work against Dawodu’s re-election in 2023.
He is believed to be working for the emergence of a former Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo Local Government, Afeez Ipesa Balogun to emerge as the APC’s candidate for the House of Representatives election in the constituency.
However, party leaders in the local government including the Chairman of the council, Kehinde Oloyede Almoof had appealed to MC Oluomo to tone down his opposition to Dawodu and support his re-election.
It was gathered that MC Oluomo did not turn down the fence-mending approach because he said he did the same with Oloyede who was his former arch-enemy.
It was further gathered that MC Oluomo demanded N100 million from Dawodu before he gets his support.
The money according to MC Oluomo is to settle his aides and loyalists, who supported Dawodu in 2019 but were abandoned by the Rep member.
According to sources at the various fence-mending meeting, appeals to MC Oluomo to reduce the amount were rebuffed.
Another dimension has, however, been added to the involvement of Oloyede in the matter.
The sources revealed that the council chairman, Oloyede is supporting Dawood because of his own interest.
Oloyede has been eyeing the Rep seat before his election as the council chairman.
Oloyede’s calculation according to the sources is that should Dawood gets the second term, it would be easy for him (Oloyede) to contest for the seat in 2027.
One of the sources who does not want his name in print because of backlash said : “Oloyede is supporting Dawood because of his own personal interest. He believes supporting Dawood may work for him in 2027.
Continuing, the source noted that Oloyede would rather support Dawodu over any other candidates because others eyeing the seat are first timers, who may want to seek for re-election in 2027.
Pastor injured, houses burnt as riot erupts in Bauchi over alleged blasphemy
Riot reportedly broke out in Katangan area of Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Saturday as irate youths reportedly burnt houses and injured a pastor over another case of alleged blasphemy.
It was gathered that the violence began when a message was allegedly circulated on social media that a Christian girl in the town allegedly engaged in blasphemy of Islam while reacting to the Sokoto incident.
Details of the incident are still sketchy as the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili could not take his calls and was unable to reply text messages forwarded to him.
A source, who spoke to our correspondent confirmed the incident, saying, “Yes, the incident is true. It is an aftermath of the incident of the alleged blasphemy that happened in Sokoto last week.
“What I learnt was that a Christian girl allegedly posted and commented on something on social media which has to do with the incident in Sokoto and that was how it started.
“The situation there is more than tension since many houses have been burnt down. But no life that was lost, to the best of my knowledge.
“A shop which belongs to an ECWA Church in the area was also burnt down. And I learnt that the District Head of the area and the leaders are on top of the situation. The police have also been informed about it.”
Another source said, “We were at home this evening when we heard shouts from some muslim youths in their numbers who went on the rampage and besieged an ECWA Church in the area.
“But Christian youths and others resisted and repelled them but that was after they had burnt down a shop attached to the church. Many houses were burnt down by the rampaging youths.
