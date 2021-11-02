Gunmen attack UNIABUJA, abduct members of staff, others

Unknown gunmen have attacked the University of Abuja, UNIABUJA staff quarters, abducted unspecified number of members of staff and some of their family members.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday (today) when the assailants invaded the school premises shooting sporadically before whisking some victims away to an unknown destination.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh confirmed the incident in a statement she issued on Tuesday morning.

According to a source who spoke with our correspondent from the University campus, the number of abducted persons have not been ascertained as at press time.

However, the PPRO via the statement, noted that about six persons were whisked into the forest by the bloodthirsty men.

She stated that the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday had dispatched additional tactical and conventional policing resources to the university’s main and satellite campuses, as well as the staff quarters and other affiliate formations of the university, “to fortify security, improve public safety and protect citizens in and around the university community.

“The CP gave the order following report that some yet to be identified armed criminals invaded the UNIABUJA Staff Quarters located at the GIRI area of the FCT in the early hours of today, 2nd November, 2021.

“The CP noted that a combined team of the Police and personnel of the Nigerian Army 176 Guards Battalion were swiftly mobilized to the area to protect the citizens.

“Preliminary investigations however revealed that six (6) persons were allegedly abducted into the forest by the criminals on sighting the security operatives.

“The CP, while calling for calm, further noted that the security forces are already working with the locals in the area toward rescuing the victims. He assured that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

“On this note, the Command pledges its undeterred resolve to ensure lives and properties of residents within the FCT are protected and urge them to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883”.