Gunmen attack PoS operators, injures three in Bauchi

Hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers have shot and injured three people while trying to get new currencies from a PoS operator, carted away an unspecified amount of money in Zaki Local Government Area of the Bauchi State.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan, confirmed the incident yesterday at the Palace of Galadiman Katagum, Alhaji Usman Mahmood Abdullahi, when he accompanied Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to commiserate with the victims.

He said the victims came to get new currencies when the hoodlums trailed them and opened fire on them to scare people away.

He said that no life was lost but three people were injured.