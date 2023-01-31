in NEWS

Gunmen attack PoS operators, injures three in Bauchi

129 Views

Hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers have shot and injured three people while trying to get new currencies from a PoS operator, carted away an unspecified amount of money in Zaki Local Government Area of the Bauchi State.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan, confirmed the incident yesterday at the Palace of Galadiman Katagum, Alhaji Usman Mahmood Abdullahi, when he accompanied Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to commiserate with the victims.

He said the victims came to get new currencies when the hoodlums trailed them and opened fire on them to scare people away.

He said that no life was lost but three people were injured.

Spread the love

Written by Online Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ISWAP distributes old naira notes to passengers on Borno highway

DSS intercepts syndicates involve in the sale of the new redesigned naira notes