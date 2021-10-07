NEWS
Gunmen attack fishermen, seize outboard engine in Akwa Ibom
Gunmen suspected to be sea pirates have again attacked fishermen off the coast of Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, seizing their engine and leaving them stranded on the high sea.
The incident happened on Tuesday, barely 24 hours after the fishermen under the auspices of WatchOut Cooperative Society protested against the incessant attacks and abduction of their members in the state.
Speaking yesterday in Uyo, counsel representing some of the fishermen, Oluwajuwon Ogunbiyi, said about 25 fishermen were stranded at sea because people were afraid to go for a rescue operation for fear of being attacked.
Ogunbiyi attributed the frequent attacks on the fishermen to the lack of sustained patrol by the Navy while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies to save the fishermen from daily attacks by the sea pirates.
He urged the Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Ibaka to intensify patrol on the waterways to minimise the incidence of attacks and abduction of the fishermen in the state.
However, the Navy Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base in Ibaka, Capt. Abu, denied the allegations of lack of patrol on the waterways.
He said, “I was at the sea yesterday and I only came back this morning. Any time you come here we will tell you the efforts we have been making.”
State of Emergency: We’ll resist FG’s plot to impose APC on Anambra – Ohanaeze
Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has come hard on the Federal Government over its threat to impose a state of emergency on Anambra State.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s government had through the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami hinted that the insecurity in the State could lead to a state of emergency ahead of the next month governorship election.
Malami’s statement has been receiving knocks from several political parties, as well as other organizations.
This time, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said it was shocked that the FG could even think of such a plan in the first place.
In a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, he described it as a ploy to impose an All Progressives Congress, APC, governor on Anambra State.
He said he had expected that President Muhammadu Buhari should have declared a state of emergency in Kaduna, Katsina, Borno, Zamfara, or Yobe states before threatening to declare a state of emergency in Anambra.
“We are astounded that the APC-led Federal Government is writing the scripts for the hijack of the electoral process in Anambra Governorship elections.
“The threats to announce a State of Emergency in Anambra and replace Governor Willie Obiano with sole Administrator from the North is the gimmicks of Governor Hope Uzodinma-led National Electoral Committee on Anambra Guber elections to install an APC Governor by November 6th, 2021 Governorship election in Anambra,” the Ohanaeze scribe said.
He added that “Ndigbo earlier foresaw these moves to use the instrumentality of the Federal Government to install an APC Governor in Anambra.
“Our suspicion has been reinforced with the recent Presidential threats to declare a state of emergency in Anambra.
“It is a reaffirmation that the insecurity challenges in the South-East were sponsored and man-made.
“Even the operation Golden Dawn of the Army was a deliberate action; the threats from the Presidency are all politics, so Anambra people should resist this devilish plot of importing a sole administrator from the North to impose an APC Governor in Anambra.
“This is a wake-up call and a bitter lesson for the South-East Governors to rise and voice out the truth to President Muhammadu Buhari on his deficiencies and flaws in governance. A decorated slave fetching firewood for the roasting of another slave should be aware that his own life is not safe.
“If Governor Willie Obiano is removed under the guise of a State of emergency and replaced with a Northern Sole administrator, it will definitely spread to other states.”
He said it was strange that while the Federal Government was helping APC Governors in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Borno and Yobe States to fight insurgents and terrorists, it was threatening a state of emergency in Anambra.
He alleged that “there is pressure on Governor Obiano to either decamp to APC or be replaced by an APC Northern Sole Administrator under the guise of state of emergency but Ndigbo will resist this onslaught against Anambra people.”
37 days after, Buhari yet to appoint new ministers from Kano, Taraba
Thirty- seven days after, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to replace two ministers; Sabo Nanono (Agriculture) and Saleh Mamman (Power) who were sacked over poor performance.
Since the sacking of the two ministers on September 1, top politicians from their home states, Kano (Nanono) and Taraba (Mamman), have been angling to replace them. Though the president had deployed two ministers to man the two ministries occupied by Nanono and Mamman, politicians who are members of the ruling party in their states are lamenting the delay.
While Kano has Bashir Magashi, the minister of Defence in the federal cabinet, Taraba has none.
In Kano, a former presidential aide on National Assembly Matters, Suleiman AbdulRahman (popularly known as Kawu Sumaila) and serving Senior Special Assistant on National Social Investment Programme to the President, Ismaeel Buba Ahmed, are already being projected as potential ministerial appointees from Kano State to return Kano’s slot to two in the federal cabinet.
Meanwhile, at least 32 chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State are jostling to replace Mamman.
Attempts made to get the state party executives led by Abdullahi Abbas to comment on the matter yielded no result but a factional leader in the state and former national chairman of The Buhari Organisation (TBO), Alhaji Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwamanda, urged President Buhari to immediately replace Nanono.
He explained that the slot is meant for Kano State and it has become so worrisome to party members in the state that for over one month, Nanono’s replacement has not been named.
“As bonafide members of the ruling party and key contributors to the emergence of the administration, we deserve a fair representation in the Buhari-led administration. We protested when Nanono was selected, nobody listen to us. We have been vindicated,” he said.
However, for APC Youth leader in the state, Alhaji Sule Shuwaki, the delay in filling the Kano ministerial slot is dangerous to the state’s political survival. “There should be an element of equity and fairness considering the contribution of Kano State in the success story of APC as a political party,” he said.
In Taraba, politicians and key stakeholders also express worries over the continued delay in appointing Mamman’s replacement.
Rabiu Yakubu, an APC chieftain said the state deserves another slot of ministerial position in place of Nanono. “We appeal to the presidency to give another ministerial slot to Taraba in place of the former minister because it is our right and not a privilege,” he said.
Efforts to get the presidential spokespersons were unsuccessful but one of reporters gathered that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation would handle the matter after receiving nominations from party leaders in Kano and Taraba states.
CUPP wants Lawan, Gbajabiamila impeached over insecurity, others
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), yesterday, urged the National Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over pervasive insecurity and other knotty issues confronting Nigeria.
Its spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, who made the call at a press conference in Abuja, flayed President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly failing to protect life and property.
He lamented that life has become so cheap in the land that leaders “do not even show empathy anymore.”
The group, therefore, appealed to opposition lawmakers to work “in alliance with patriotic members who are imprisoned in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and seeking liberation to commence action and impeach the two presiding officers immediately.”
Speaking further, Ugochinyere claimed that Lawan and Gbajabiamila had reportedly failed to guide their colleagues in undertaking effective checks on the executive arm of government.
He alleged: “They do not have respect again, as several members of the Executive ignore them even when they are officially summoned.”
Ugochinyere hinted that the CUPP has filed a suit at the Federal High Court, seeking an order of mandamus to compel the National Assembly to “investigate several allegations of gross misconduct against Buhari.”
The coalition alleged of plan to derail the 2023 general elections “by forcing Nigerians to either accept that there would be no electronic transmission of results or the Electoral Act amendment process will not be completed in good time for the President to accent to it for use during the poll.”
According to him, “this is an insult on the sensibilities and sensitivities of the Nigerian people because this process of Electoral Act amendment commenced since 2016 and has not been completed five years after.”
He claimed that the APC National Assembly members “have agreed to drag this process and get up to their next year’s annual vacation by which time, it will be too late.”
The spokesman declared that Nigerians wanted electronic transmission of results, “and INEC is ready for it and has accepted it has capacity for it and the position is immutable.”
He stated that the citizens would resist any attempt to rob the electoral umpire of its constitutionally-guaranteed independence by way of “subjecting any of its activities to the political whims and caprices of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).”
On the nation’s rising debt profile, Ugochinyere said opposition parties will soon declare a citizens’ national day of action in protest against continued borrowing.
Arguing more borrowings were unsustainable, CUPP regretted the huge sums going for debt serving.
The coalition insisted that Nigeria’s debts have increased by 366 per cent since 2015.
