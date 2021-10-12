breaking
Gunmen attack APGA rally, hold Obiano’s convoy hostage
Unidentified gunmen on Tuesday attacked Odoata Central School in Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, where the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was scheduled to hold its rally.
It was gathered that APGA was preparing to hold a political rally in the area when the gunmen visited, at the same time the governor’s convoy was arriving, while the gunmen engaged the security operatives in the governor’s convoy.
“The governor’s convoy was held for about one hour, while gunshots were ratcheting everywhere in the area,” a source said.
Meanwhile, DSP Toochukwu Ikenganyia, the Anambra State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer confirmed that there was an attack in Ihiala.
He said: “The attack happened at Odoata Central school, beside St Martins Church, Ihiala. It happened at about 9:30am.
“We recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines with 30 rounds of ammunition and a Toyota Hilux vehicle from the attackers.
“The Police and military are currently on ground now while mop up operations are ongoing. Normalcy has since returned to the area,” PPRO Ikenga said.
When the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Mr C. Don Adinuba, was contacted, he confirmed the report, but refused to talk about the attack on the governor.
He said: “A combined team of policemen and soldiers this afternoon repelled an attack by unknown gunmen at Odoata Primary School, Ihiala, where the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was scheduled to organize a campaign rally for the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.
“The gunmen came on various motorcycles and in three vehicles, namely, a Toyota Lexus 350 ES with registration number EKY 765 EX, Toyota RAV4 with number JJJ 434FP and a Ford van whose number could not ascertained at the time of this report because it caught fire during the exchange of bullets between the gunmen and security forces.
“The gunmen, unable to withstand the superior fire power of the soldiers and police officers, quickly ran into the large premises of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital which is directly opposite the campaign ground.
“They suffered serious injuries, even though they managed to shoot a gallant soldier”, according to an eye witness who did not want his name disclosed in the media for fear of his safety,” Adinuba said.
breaking
Court sacks Nigerian top traditional ruler, Emir Of Kontagora
An High Court sitting in Minna, Niger State has sacked Alhaji Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora Emirate
The order followed the hearing of on ex parte motion brought before the court by 15 contestants for the throne.
The sacked emir, Mohammed Barau Kontagora; the Attorney General of Niger State; and the Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, were the defendants in the motion.
The first defendant, Mohammed Barau Kontagora was restrained by Justice Abdullahi Mikailu from parading himself as the 7th Emir “pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiff/applicants’ Motion on notice dated and filed on 11/10/2021.”
“An order of interim injunction is hereby made and issued retraining all the defendants/respondents, their agents, privies and/or any other person by whatever name called acting on the authorities or persons claiming and/or parading or presenting or installing the 1st defendant by presenting a staff of office as the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiffs/applicants’ motion on notice dated and filed on 11/10/2022,” the court ruled.
The counsel for the plaintiffs, W. Y. Mamman Esq, had urged the court to restrain Barau from parading himself as the 7th Emir.
The case has been adjourned till October 20, 2022.
Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger had appointed Alhaji Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir of Kontagora.
Mr Emmanuel Umar, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, announced this during a press conference at the Government House in Minna.
The appointment followed the demise of 84-year-old Sa’idu Namaska in September.
Umar explained that the selection of the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora was held on September 19, 2021, in Kontagora.
He said selection was done by the kingmakers of the Kontagora Emirate in line with the Customary Laws and Practice of the Kontagora Emirate.
The commissioner said after the selection, aggrieved contestants petitioned the governor, alleging some irregularities in the selection process.
He said in response to the petition, the governor, acting on section 3(2) and 7 of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law of Niger State 1989 (as revised), held meetings with the kingmakers and also consulted the State Council of Chiefs.
Umar explained that the kingmakers, during their interaction with the governor, affirmed that the selection followed the Customary Law of Kontagora Emirate and their decision was based on their own conviction without any undue influence.
He noted that the governor, thereafter acted under section 3 subsection (1) of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law Chapter 19, Law of Niger State 1989 (as revised) and all other powers conferred on him and appointed Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir of Kontagora.
breaking
Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu released from DSS detention
Nollywood veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has been released from the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS).
His release was made possible by the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN).
Agu was arrested by DSS hours after he was released by the Nigerian Army last week.
AGN made this known via a statement on their official page.
The statement signed by their Communication Director, Monalisa Chinda read, “The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has yet again secured the release of Actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the DSS.
“On behalf of the Guild, I was at the DSS office with my colleague, the Senior special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter Governmental Relations to the President Steve Eboh to receive Mr. Agu today.
“The elated veteran Actor thanked God for surviving the ordeal and commended the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria headed by Ejezie Emeka Rollas for their relentless efforts in securing his release from the detention.”
breaking
DSS flies Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu to Abuja, denies him access to family
Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, who was arrested by the Department of State Services for interrogation, has been flown to Abuja as part of investigations for allegedly inciting members of the public.
The actor was first arrested by the Nigerian Army on October 7, 2021, around Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra State.
The army had come out to say it arrested Agu for soliciting support for the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra.
He was subsequently handed over to the DSS for investigation and prosecution.
However, a relative of the Nollywood actor told Punch that the family had been denied access to him.
The relative, who wished to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the case, said Agu was first moved from Anambra to Enugu and then to Abuja.
He said attempts to see him in Abuja were rebuffed by the DSS.
“We spent two days trying to ascertain his whereabouts. We were later informed that he was moved to Enugu and then Abuja.
“We heard that the idea is to move him away from the South-East. We have made efforts to see him, but the DSS has not granted us access. Even the lawyers have not been allowed to reach him,” the relative said.
Agu, who has starred in several movies, including ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’, which is now showing on Netflix, has been a known supporter of the Biafra struggle.
Latest News
- Court sacks Nigerian top traditional ruler, Emir Of Kontagora
- Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu released from DSS detention
- Gunmen attack APGA rally, hold Obiano’s convoy hostage
- 64-year-old Nigerian woman marries for the first time; see who she married | Photos
- DSS flies Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu to Abuja, denies him access to family
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Kwara suspends Arabic school head over unsavoury punishment of students
-
NEWS2 days ago
Deontay Wilder health update after he’s taken to hospital following Tyson Fury knockout
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Newcastle are plotting a transfer raid for four key Manchester United players
-
SPORTS2 days ago
France win UEFA Nations League with Mbappe goal
-
ENTERTAINMENT7 hours ago
BBNaija’s White Money lands in hospital
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Benefits of being hairy
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Four good positions for getting babies
-
breaking2 days ago
NAF airstrikes foil ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists fresh attack in Borno