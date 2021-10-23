Gunmen attack Abolongo correctional facility in Oyo, set prisoners free

Suspected gunmen have attacked one of the facilities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), in Oyo State.

It was gathered that the facility, christened Abolongo correctional facility was attacked by the gunmen Friday evening.

It was further gathered that the gunmen set all the prisoners at the facility free during the attack.

The attackers were said to have stormed the facility at about 10pm on Friday.

The attackers used grenades to gain access and set prisoners free.

Spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in the state, Olanrewaju Anjorin confirmed the attack on Saturday.

Anjorin said that the senior officers of the agency were on their way to assess the level of damage.

He said, “Yes. It has been confirmed that the attack actually happened.

“And right now, the comptroller of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and other top officers are assessing the situation.

“But, I can confirm to you that the incident actually happened”.