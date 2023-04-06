Gunmen abduct traditional ruler in Plateau

Yet to be identified gunmen have abducted a paramount traditional ruler in Plateau State, the district head of Chip community , His Royal Highness Sunday Dajep.

He was kidnapped in his palace in Chip community along Mangu-Shendam road in Pankshin Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the palace at about 11pm on Wednesday and forced their way into the palace.

The Public Relations officer of Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo confirmed the abduction of the traditional ruler.

Alubo said, “Men of the command has been on tbe trail of the gunmen. We launched a manhunt for the gunmen as soon as we got the distress call.”