Gunmen abduct three students, lecturer in Kaduna

Gunmen, on Friday, reportedly kidnapped three students and a lecturer of the School of Midwifery in Tudun-Wada, Kaduna State.

The incident took place along Birnin-Gwari Road, Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area, a security source told our correspondent in Kaduna on Saturday.

The students and one of their lecturers were said to have been travelling in a Toyota Coaster bus when the incident occurred.

It was learnt that the victims were on their way to visit a colleague in a hospital at Birnin-Gwari when they ran into the kidnappers.

The source said the gunmen intercepted the bus containing no fewer than 20 students and reportedly abducted three of them and the lecturer.

The state police command has yet to confirm the incident but a competent government source said efforts were being made to rescue them.