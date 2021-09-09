NEWS
Gunmen abduct three Obasanjo workers, retired lecturer in Ogun
Three people said to be workers of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo have been kidnapped in Ogun State by unknown gunmen.
They were abducted Wednesday evening at Kobape, a community under Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.
The abductees were staff of Obasanjo Holdings in Kobape, were reportedly accosted while driving on the road.
A source disclosed that the company’s Financial Controller, the Group Auditor and the Group Store Manager were the victims of the incident.
The source who craved anonymity, hinted that the trio were abducted around Seseri village after their Hilux vehicle was shot at by the gunmen.
They were reportedly dragged into the bush and taken to an unknown destination.
The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.
According to Oyeyemi, the incident happened around 6pm on Wednesday.
He said, “Yes, the kidnapping happened around 6pm on Wednesday. There is one Obasanjo farm around the area in Kobape.
“Our men have begun searching for them and we will ensure they are rescued.”
In the same vein, a retired lecturer of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, Fasasi Olanigan, was also kidnapped along Abeokuta-Imasai in Ogun.
It was gathered that Olanigan was taken away by the kidnappers, who left his car by the roadside.
At the time of filing this report, our correspondent could not immediately confirm whether or not the kidnappers have reached out to the families of their victims for ransom.
NEWS
U.S. jails Nigerian Joseph Asan Jr. for romance, BEC scams
U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood on Wednesday sentenced Nigerian Joseph Iorhemba Asan JR. to 46 months in prison, in connection with a scheme to commit romance fraud scams and business email compromises against dozens of victims across the United States.
Asan was also jailed over schemes to defraud banks, and launder millions of dollars in fraud proceeds to co-conspirators based in Nigeria.
The 24 year-old Asan, of Daytona Beach, Florida, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.
In addition, he was ordered to forfeit $184,723, and to pay restitution of $1,792,015 to victims.
Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced Asan’s sentence on Wednesday.
The Nigerian, who was a U.S. army reservist, was arrested on 31 October 2019.
He pleaded guilty on 23 December 2020, to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “Among the many victims of the internet scams facilitated by Joseph Asan Jr. were elderly women and men who were callously fooled into believing they were engaging online with potential romantic interests.
“This former serviceman and his co-defendant even laundered money stolen from a U.S. Marine Corps veteran’s organization in one of the conspiracy’s email spoofing schemes.
“Asan’s crimes have indeed led to his own reversal of his fortune, as this former defender of this country now becomes a federal prisoner.”
According to allegations in documents filed in Manhattan federal court:
From at least in or about February 2018 through at least in or about October 2019, ASAN and his co-defendant CHARLES IFEANYI OGOZY were members of the U.S. Army Reserves who participated in a scheme to commit fraud against dozens of victims across the United States, defraud banks, and launder millions of dollars in fraud proceeds in bank accounts that they controlled.
The funds laundered by ASAN and OGOZY were obtained primarily through: (a) romance scams, in which members of the scheme deluded unsuspecting older women and men into believing they were in a romantic relationship with a fake identity assumed by members of the scheme, and used false pretenses to cause the victims to transfer money to bank accounts under the control of members of the scheme, including ASAN and OGOZY;
and (b) business email compromises, in which members of the scheme gained unauthorized access to or spoofed email accounts and impersonated employees of a company or third
overseas over $1.8 million in fraud proceeds from at least 69 identified victims.
In connection with the opening of the business bank accounts, ASAN made multiple false statements to banks about the purported business of his companies, including misrepresentations that the companies were involved in shipping, real estate, and public relations.
In addition, a significant portion of the laundered funds was deposited and withdrawn in cash that was not able to be traced by law enforcement.
NEWS
Buhari government approves 5G deployment in Nigeria
The Federal Executive Council has approved the National Policy on Fifth Generation (5G) Networks in Nigeria.
The 5G Policy, aimed at catering for the country’s digital economy, was approved at the Council meeting on Wednesday, following the presentation by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami).
In a statement signed by the Technical Assistant on Information Technology to the Minister, Femi Adeluyi, the implementation of the National Policy is with immediate effect.
According to reports, the National Policy was developed over a period of two years, due to the need for extensive stakeholders’ engagement and the need to ensure adequate public awareness and sensitisation.
The multi-sectoral stakeholder engagement took into account the report of a 3-month 5G trial that commenced on the 25th of November 2019.
The report critically reviewed and studied the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria.
Leading international organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), an organ of the United Nations, have confirmed that the deployment of 5G networks leave no adverse health effect and are safe.
According to experts, 5G networks offer significant advantages over the current technologies.
Some of its advantages include much lower latency, higher bandwidth, greater device density, longer battery life for nodes and greater network flexibility.
Some countries have already commenced the deployment of 5G.
They include the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Lesotho among others.
The National Frequency Management Council, chaired by Pantami, said it will soon release a spectrum to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) that meet all the required conditions.
NEWS
God won’t give Nigeria another president like Buhari – Wike
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has hit out at his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi, who said God will give Nigeria a president “who has a good heart like President Muhammadu Buhari” in 2023.
Umahi had made the remarks while addressing State House correspondents on Monday, after meeting with Buhari at Aso Villa in Abuja.
But Wike, in a veiled reference to Umahi, said that his colleague had lied.
Wike claimed that even Buhari himself knows that God won’t give the country another president like him in 2023.
The governor stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, while addressing business owners.
Wike said: “That was how a governor was saying that he prays that Nigeria gets another President like Buhari.
“I said what has gone wrong with him? You mean there shouldn’t be (a) psychiatric check on the governor? Sycophancy.
“And you know that the President knows that you are telling lies to him. He (Buhari) knows.
“It is unfortunate. May God help us.”
