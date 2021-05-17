Gunmen abduct Plateau varsity female Professor, husband

professor with the Department of Medical Microbiology, University of Jos, Grace Ayanbimpe, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The professor was abducted early Monday morning alongside her husband by the gunmen who stormed their residence behind Haske Quarters, Lamingo in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

A resident of the community, Philip Dachung, confirmed the incident in Jos on Monday.

Dachung said, “The kidnappers came to their house around 2 am. They broke into their apartment and shot into the air. Neighbors who were terrified by sounds of gunshots could not come out for the fear of being hit by stray bullets.

“So, this morning, we discovered that the gunmen had taken the professor and her husband away. We don’t know where they are right now.”

An employee of the University of Jos, who also confirmed the incident, said, “This morning, we got information that Prof Grace Ayanbimpe of Department of Medical Microbiology was abducted from their residence along with her husband.

“Please, pray for their safe and quick release from their abductors. May we also see the end of insecurity in our country.”

Spokesman for the state police command, Ubah Ogaba, promised to get back with information on the incident later.