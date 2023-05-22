Gunmen abduct Imo Catholic priest on way to church

Gunmen believed to be kidnappers have abducted a priest with Okigwe Catholic Diocese in Imo State, Rev Fr Jude Maduka.

The priest was kidnapped on Sunday morning while preparing for the Sunday’s eucharistic mass celebration.

Rev Fr Maduka is the Parish priest of Christ the King Catholic parish Ezinachi/ Ugwuago in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

One of the colleagues of the victim, who confirmed his kidnap, said the diocesan leadership had been informed about the kidnap of the priest.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, said that he had yet to be briefed on kidnap incident.