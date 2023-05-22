Monday, May 22, 2023
HomeNEWSGunmen abduct Imo Catholic priest on way to church
NEWS

Gunmen abduct Imo Catholic priest on way to church

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Imo Catholic priest abducted on way to church

Gunmen believed to be kidnappers have abducted a priest with Okigwe Catholic Diocese in Imo State, Rev Fr Jude Maduka.

The priest was kidnapped on Sunday morning while preparing for the Sunday’s eucharistic mass celebration.

Rev Fr Maduka is the Parish priest of Christ the King Catholic parish Ezinachi/ Ugwuago in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

One of the colleagues of the victim, who confirmed his kidnap, said the diocesan leadership had been informed about the kidnap of the priest.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, said that he had yet to be briefed on kidnap incident.

 

Previous article
Granit Xhaka defends Mikel Arteta after conceding title to Man City
Next article
Brazil’s Lula Condemns Racist Abuse Of Vinicius Jr.
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network