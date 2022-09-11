NEWS
Gumi accuses DSS of terrorism over arrest of Tukur Mamu, terrorist negotiator
Islamic cleric, Ahmed Gumi has reacted to the arrest of terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu by the Department of State Services, DSS.
Mamu who negotiated the release of Abuja-Kaduna train victims, was arrested on Tuesday at Cairo International Airport alongside his family.
After he was repatriated on Wednesday, the DSS alerted the general public that Mamu was in their custody, stating that the spokesman to Gumi has questions to answer on the terrorism ravaging the nation.
However, during a sermon at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Gumi demanded immediate action from the DSS, asking the service to either release the suspect or quickly charge him to court.
The outspoken cleric said the Nigerian constitution provides that anyone arrested over an alleged crime must be taken to court for trial within 24 hours.
Reacting to how the suspect was arrested and how his home was raided in Kaduna State, Gumi opined that intimidation from the secret police is also an act of terrorism.
He said, “Take him to court to face trial. Keeping him in custody despite being a family man was just to intimidate him. This intimidation is also terrorism. Arresting people unjustly is also terrorism; just like the terrorists do by going to somebody’s house to kidnap him.
“It’s not about Tukur Mamu, you all know that whenever they arrest innocent people, I always talk, not to talk of someone that I know and I’m only advising the government to release him so that we can apologize to him to forget what happened.”
NEWS
Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ heartfelt reaction to Queen’s death
Prince Louis had a sweet response after his parents filled him in on the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
Royal author Robert Jobson took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal a tender moment that Louis’ mom, Kate Middleton, shared with children during a walkabout outside Windsor Castle.
Middleton, along with her husband Prince William, were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they inspected floral tributes and cards left outside Windsor Castle honoring the late monarch.
“Banita Ranow, 28, among the crowd on the Long Walk, said she heard Kate tell children next to her about what her youngest son Louis had said about the Queen’s death,” Jobson wrote.
“She said Kate told the children: ‘Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now.’”
The Queen lost her husband, Prince Philip, in April 2021. The couple had been married 73 years. The monarch had lovingly referred to him as her “strength and stay.”
Louis, 4, became the unexpected breakout star at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.
The royal tyke stole the spotlight from his great-grandmother when he was photographed barrelling past the Queen to ensure a good spot on the Buckingham Palace balcony. He then proceeded to pull a number of animated faces, including seemingly screaming with his hands over his ears, as loud airplanes flew overhead.
His decidedly unregal – but entirely age-appropriate – antics didn’t stop there.
The youngest child of William and Middleton was caught putting his hand over his mom’s mouth at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant days later. When Middleton attempted to correct him, the boisterous lad made a series of faces, poked out his tongue and put his thumb to his nose while wiggling his remaining fingers.
Louis was recently photographed walking to Lambrook School with his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 following a 70-year reign.
NEWS
Three female students of Ojukwu varsity discovered dead in hostel
Three students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam campus, have been reported dead.
It was gathered from sources on the campus that the students were found dead in their hostel.
The students were identified to be 200-level students of the institution from various departments.
The source identified them as; Obidiaso Chidera, a 200-level Political Science student, Mercy, a 200-level Pharmacy student, and Emmanuella, a 200-level Business Administration student.
It is not clear the cause of death of the students, as some people within the campus have attributed it to murder, as they were locked in their room from outside.
The sources said: “The students were locked up in the apartment. When we got access to the apartment, we found them lifeless with two of them on their beds in the room, while the third lifeless body was found in the kitchen.”
Meanwhile, the management of the institution has confirmed the incident, saying that the death of the students came as a shock to it.
The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr Harrison Madubueze in a press statement said: “The university management received with rude shock the news of the death of three of our students. At the moment, the date, time and manner of their death are still uncertain.
“However, the security operatives are investigating the matter and at the appropriate time, they will make the findings public.”
Madubueze stated that the university was not in any way aware that any of her students in the second-year class and above were still within the University environment.
He said: “This is because the institution closed on Wednesday 24th August 2022 after the second-semester examination and will resume on October 1st, 2022.”
NEWS
Anglican Priest resigns, says God told him to propagate polygamy
Rev. Barr. Ogbuchukwu Makuo Lotanna, a priest in Nnewi Anglican Diocese, has resigned from being a priest in the Anglican Diocese.
The priest said he resigned in order to push a movement in support of polygamy.
He said polygamy is not a sin at all, insisting that God wants men to marry as many wives as possible instead of committing fornication or adultery.
He said that he resigned from his church after receiving a divine mandate from God, to kick off a movement in support of polygamy called ‘Gideonites.’
He also disclosed that their place of worship will be called ‘Gideonites Temple’, advising men to leave their churches where the concept is not acceptable and move to places where they can express themselves freely.
“It is obvious that over the years, the church has been preaching against the concept of polygamy,” he said in a viral video on social media.
“And we’ve held that as the actual position. But the Lord has opened my eyes to the reality of this very fact. That polygamy is never sin at all.
“What the Lord requires from us men is sexual purity .The Lord even desires that you marry more than to either sleep with someone’s wife or a lady you are not married to .
“If you do that you’ll go to hell fire. But if the church where you are does not support the concept of Polygamy, don’t do it as doing so may be stepping upon some quotes of the bible as well because two cannot work together except they agree.
“Do well to look for a church that supports the concept and flow with them. But if you remain in the church where you are, don’t practice it at all .
“That will take you to hell fire. Immediately I received this very vision to front this movement, the first thing I did was to put up one year study leave …because I needed time to study on this concept over and over again and thereafter I put up my resignation from where I was coming from to make sure that I wouldn’t play with what is required there.”
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Gov Bala Mohammed swears-in 6 new Commissioners, 5 Advisers in Bauchi
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
’90 Day Fiancé’ stars Loren, Alexei Brovarnik welcome third baby
-
NEWS2 days ago
NCC alerts Nigerians on new ways hackers steal data through Google Chrome
-
ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Again, Portable removed as guest artiste for show abroad
-
ENTERTAINMENT18 hours ago
Funke Akindele, Ayo Adesanya react as Mary Remmy Njoku advises young couples
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Prince Charles makes first public address as King of England
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
Anthony Martial claims Jose Mourinho by refusing Man Utd shirt number
-
NEWS2 days ago
Gov. Ayade appoints 86 more aides
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings