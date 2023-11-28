Tuesday, November 28, 2023
HomeNEWSGuinness World Record: OAU student hospitalised after 58-hour wash-a-thon
NEWS

Guinness World Record: OAU student hospitalised after 58-hour wash-a-thon

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Guinness World Record: OAU student hospitalised after 58-hour wash-a-thon

A 200-level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Subair Enitan has been hospitalised after 58 hours of hand wash-a-thon.

Enitan had on Friday 24 November 2023, commenced a 50-hour hand wash-a-thon to set a new Guinness World Record (GWR).

She completed the marathon on Monday after 58 hours and was rushed to the hospital.

In a now trending video on the internet, Enitan was captured lying down on a bed in a medical ward while showing her bruised hands.

Speaking before being taken to the hospital, Enitan said, “I am very fulfilled to have completed the task right in front of my mom, friends and colleagues who thronged this venue to show love and support my ambition.”

 

Previous article
Cash scarcity resurfaces in Akwa Ibom amid Dec 31 deadline
Next article
Jennifer Lawrence claps back at plastic surgery rumors: ‘I lost baby weight’
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network