Guinness World Record: OAU student hospitalised after 58-hour wash-a-thon

A 200-level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Subair Enitan has been hospitalised after 58 hours of hand wash-a-thon.

Enitan had on Friday 24 November 2023, commenced a 50-hour hand wash-a-thon to set a new Guinness World Record (GWR).

She completed the marathon on Monday after 58 hours and was rushed to the hospital.

In a now trending video on the internet, Enitan was captured lying down on a bed in a medical ward while showing her bruised hands.

Speaking before being taken to the hospital, Enitan said, “I am very fulfilled to have completed the task right in front of my mom, friends and colleagues who thronged this venue to show love and support my ambition.”