Wednesday, March 15, 2023
HomePOLITICSGuber polls: INEC concludes BVAS re-configuration, begins deployment
POLITICS

Guber polls: INEC concludes BVAS re-configuration, begins deployment

Lekan Oladeinde
By Lekan Oladeinde
0
9
INEC completes re-configuration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS)
Bimodal Voter Accreditation System

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has completed the re-configuration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used for the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

With the completion, the machines are now ready for deployment for Saturday’s governors and State House of Assembly elections.

The machines which were reconfigured at  INEC headquaters will be deployed to state offices of the commission before deployment to local governments, wards and polling units (PUs) on election day.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is leading the airlift of the BVAS machines for the security and smoothness of the operation.

“The early deployment from Wednesday to the states was to ensure that there are no lapses or delays in their deployment. They would be moved to safe locations in states and to the LGAs, wards and polling units,” the official said.

INEC postponed the governorship and state assembly election by one week due to a delay in commencing the re-configuration of the BVAS machines after a court ruling on the matter.

Previous article
Microsoft-backed OpenAI starts release of powerful AI known as GPT-4
Next article
Nigeria to auction fresh N360bn bond
Lekan Oladeinde
Lekan Oladeinde
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network