Guber polls: INEC concludes BVAS re-configuration, begins deployment

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has completed the re-configuration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used for the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

With the completion, the machines are now ready for deployment for Saturday’s governors and State House of Assembly elections.

The machines which were reconfigured at INEC headquaters will be deployed to state offices of the commission before deployment to local governments, wards and polling units (PUs) on election day.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is leading the airlift of the BVAS machines for the security and smoothness of the operation.

“The early deployment from Wednesday to the states was to ensure that there are no lapses or delays in their deployment. They would be moved to safe locations in states and to the LGAs, wards and polling units,” the official said.

INEC postponed the governorship and state assembly election by one week due to a delay in commencing the re-configuration of the BVAS machines after a court ruling on the matter.