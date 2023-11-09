Thursday, November 9, 2023
Guber election: Army launches ‘Operation Safe Conduct’ in Imo

The General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Hassan Dada, launched ‘Operation Safe Conduct’ in Imo Stated on Wednesday, ahead of Saturday’s Governorship Election in the state.

Dada performed the brief ceremony at the 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze, Owerri.

He described the operation as “a measure by the Nigerian military to ensure the security of all stakeholders in the electioneering process.”

The GOC also said that a show of force would be carried out by officers in the three senatorial districts of the state before the election.

He said that the exercise was to restore the electorate’s confidence and assure them of adequate security ahead of the election.

The GOC thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, for his moral, logistical, and other support and assured officers on election duty of their overall welfare.

He further advised his officers to remain nonpartisan and to get conversant with the Nigerian Army Code of Conduct for election duty while cooperating with other security agencies.

“Ours is to ensure that people come out and discharge their duties seamlessly while remaining nonpartisan.

“You must protect all INEC officials and election materials, but don’t touch the materials.

“I will not accept any excuses for any lapses.

“Do not accept any tip-off from anybody; if you are found wanting, you will be court-martialed,” he said.

 

