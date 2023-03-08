Guber election: Aisha Yesufu on collision course with Peter Obi over Enugu governorship candidate

Aisha Yesufu, a staunch supporter of Peter Obi, is at odds with the Obidients movement over who will be the next governor of Enugu State.

In a tweet, the Labor Party LP presidential candidate Peter Obi called on all Obidients to come out en masse to vote for their candidates in the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections in various states. .

Obi wrote, “As we pursue due process and defer to the rule of law, I urge all the OBIdients in the various states to continue campaigning for our candidates, namely, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour in Lagos, Chijoke Edeoga in Enugu, Patrick Dakum in Plateau, Alex Otti in Abia, Ken Pela in Delta, Ibrahim Mshelia in Borno, to name just a few.”

Obi further called on his supporters to vote for candidates with competence, character, capacity, and compassion.

But Aisha Yesufu believes that Frank Nweke Jnr of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is the most qualified candidate to lead the state.

“God forbid I become what I want to change. I can never sacrifice competence for partisanship!” She tweeted.

“Frank Nweke Jnr @FrankNwekeII is the person for Enugu State. The people must be the winners and not individuals.”