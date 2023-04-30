Guardiola reveals Man City player that might leave

Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City manager, has stated that he will not have control over Ilkay Gundogan leaving the club this summer

Gundogan is the current captain of the Etihad team after Fernandinho’s departure, but he may also leave at the end of the season

A 32-year-old player’s contract is expiring in June and there are rumors linking him with Barcelona.

Guardiola expressed his admiration for Gundogan, his first signing at City seven years ago, saying that he loves and adores him, even though he is married.

- Advertisement -

“Ilkay is such an important player. Humanity, leading with silence – and yet when he talks everybody listens.”

Gundogan has won the Premier League and Carabao Cup four times each, and has also won the FA Cup.