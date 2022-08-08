SPORTS
Guardiola reacts as Haaland fumes over not scoring hat-trick against West Ham
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has said Erling Haaland’s anger at not scoring a hat-trick against West Ham, reminded him of Lionel Messi.
Haaland grabbed both goals as the Premier League champions began defence of their title with a 2-0 win at the London Stadium.
The Norway striker converted a first-half penalty, before running onto Kevin De Bruyne’s pass to complete a brace on his City debut.
In a post-match interview, Haaland said it was “a bit s***’” that he was unable to score one more, before being substituted in the closing stages.”
But Guardiola said the player’s reaction was what he would expect from a top player.
“I was fortunate to be with [Lionel] Messi.
“When he scores two, he wants three, when he scores three, he wants four. All the top players are the same.
“They are never satisfied, always hungry, starving for goals, and want more, but at same time, I have to use other players,” Guardiola said.
Ten Hag to sign two strikers after 2-1 defeat to Brighton
Manchester United have opened talks to sign Benjamin Sesko and Marko Arnautovic, ESPN reports.
United have contacted Bologna about Arnautovic, who has previously played in the Premier League for Stoke and West Ham.
United manager, Erik ten Hag, has pressed the club to sign an experienced forward who would be content with a back up role off the bench.
Arnautovic is 33 years old and Ten Hag is a fan of the player after working together at FC Twente.
The move for Arnautovic is considered separate from that of Sesko.
Chelsea are also interested in the 19-year-old, although Salzburg would rather keep him until next summer.
Ten Hag was asked after the 2-1 defeat against Brighton on Sunday about the need for new players.
The Dutchman replied: “I don’t go into names and I think in this preseason, 250 players are involved or linked with Man United, so that’s it.
“We have two strikers [Ronaldo and Martial], maybe a third one, [Marcus] Rashford.
“We considered him as a striker, but he had a really good season on the left side and he had two really good chances but the typical nine wasn’t available today.”
Tobi Amusan wins 100m hurdles gold
Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has won the gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The world champion successfully defended her title at the Alexander stadium on Sunday.
This is coming days after she won gold and bagged the world record at the World Athletics Championships in the US.
Ligue 1: What PSG coach said about Messi after bicycle goal against Clermont
Paris Saint-Germain manager, Christophe Galtier has hailed Lionel Messi after the Argentine forward scored a bicycle kick in his side’s 5-0 win over Clermont in the Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday evening.
Galtier watched as PSG cruised to their first win of the new Ligue 1 season, with a 5-0 victory away to Clermont.
A brace from Messi and a goal each from Neymar, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos gave PSG the win over Clermont.
Messi scored an overhead kick, which even got the opposition fans on their feet to applaud him in the second half of the encounter.
Speaking after his side’s win, Galtier said of Messi during his post-match press conference: “I spoke with Leo during our stay in Japan and with the defensive sector as well to ensure that he can perform well all the time.
“He has a very sharp, very clear tactical sense. He quickly sees where he has to put himself, and the way he positions himself to play, he’s in an area he likes. He likes to play with the players around him. When Leo smiles, the team smiles too.
“He has been playing at a very high level for 17 years. He had a difficult season last year, he was getting used to it.
“All seasons before, it was a minimum of 30 goals. From the moment he has made complete preparation, that he has his bearings in terms of his family life and his club, his team and his partners, there is no reason for him not to have a great season. When he is playing with Kylian, we’ll have even more offensive power.”
