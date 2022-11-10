Guardiola gives reasons why Man City are not top of the table

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has admitted they are not top of the Premier League because Arsenal have been “exceptional”.

Guardiola was speaking to the media after their 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday night.

Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez scored for City as they progressed into the next round of the competition.

When asked if he was satisfied with his team qualifying in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, Guardiola replied: “We could be top of the league, but Arsenal have been exceptional.

“Someone in my staff told me that we have more points at this same stage in the last four seasons.

“We have been good, but the other team has been better.

“But the main target is not to be far away from the top in the Premier League.”