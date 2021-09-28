SPORTS
Guardiola admits Man City don’t know how to stop PSG’s Messi, Mbappe, Neymar
Pep Guardiola had a simple answer when asked how Manchester City intend to stop Paris Saint-Germain’s formidable front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, reports manchesterveningnews.co.uk.
“I don’t know,” he smiled, admitting that preventing the world-class front three of PSG from causing them problems will require a team effort.
City did well to keep Neymar and Mbappe quiet in the Champions League semifinals last season, but PSG has since added Messi to their ranks to become even stronger. And Guardiola heaped praise on the three forwards as he challenged his players to work as a team to stop them.
“This amount of quality I don’t know how to stop them,” he admitted.
“They are so good, the talent all together to control is so difficult. We try to defend well without the ball and let them run when we have the ball. This is what we have to do.
“They are exceptional players, everyone knows it, all of them so good. Individually and they combine and connect.”
Expanding on the test facing City in Paris, especially with last season’s two wins over today’s opponents in mind, Guardiola insisted it will be a completely different situation.
“The feeling isn’t that we beat them in the knockout, this is not the confidence,” he said.
“It’s a new season, a new challenge, I don’t care when you win three games in a row or lose three games in a row. Important is we play a game three days ago that gave us a lot of positive energy, but at the same time six days ago we drew with Southampton. Football is highs and lows and changes everything so quick.
“The games vs PSG, they were better first half in Paris, we were better in the second half. Here we defend better than we expect, with a lot of resilience in the first half, we punish them in the counter-attack and did it well.
“They are a fantastic team. What can I say with the players they have? Marquinhos is a big fan of him, Hakimi and all midfield players, Paredes, Danilo, on good form. Verratti especially and the three players upfront can do whatever they want.
“They can play wide, they can play narrow, one wide left, Messi can play right or middle, Mbappe wide or left or right. They combine so well, the talent cannot be stopped. We have to do it as a team. Individually we cannot put the pressure on one player to stop the skills and the talents of the players they have.”
Mohamed Salah’s wish denied by Liverpool players
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have three new ‘captains’ within their squad, although Mohamed Salah isn’t among them after his request for the armband was turned down last year.
The Reds squad conducted a new vote to determine their lesser leaders in the wake of Gini Wijnaldum’s departure for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
The Dutchman was seen as Liverpool’s fourth-choice captain behind senior skipper Jordan Henderson, vice-captain James Milner and third-choice Virgil van Dijk following a vote the squad took part in a couple of years ago.
In the wake of Liverpool’s injury issues last season, particularly those that befell Van Dijk and Henderson, Wijnaldum was often required to take the armband when starting games ahead of the veteran Milner.
Despite it becoming increasingly obvious that Wijnaldum was about to leave, there were no issues over his status within the squad as the midfielder had earned the right to be skipper in what is a democratic process.
Klopp confirmed that a new vote has recently taken place when he spoke before Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Porto, and said that three players have now stepped up.
We had the three who stayed, and then the players voted for another three,” said Klopp.
“The three [who stayed] are obviously Hendo, Millie and Virg, and then the next most votes were Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Robbo [Andy Robertson] and Alisson Becker.
“Obviously we had a problem last year from time to time that so many players couldn’t play that we had no-one in the players’ committee available [to captain], so I thought it made sense to increase this group a little bit, and that’s what we did.”
With the vote determined by the players there is no reason for other senior figures such as Salah to feel upset, and nor is there any suggestion that the Egyptian is unhappy with the result.
However, last December he told Spanish newspaper AS that he was “very disappointed” to have missed out on wearing the armband for Liverpool’s Champions League trip to FC Midtjylland in Denmark, where Klopp fielded a shadow side with the Reds having already qualified for the knockout stages.
“Honestly, I was very disappointed,” was reported to have said.
Anthony Joshua rushed to hospital after losing to Usyk
Anthony Joshua was taken to hospital for assessment following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.
The British-Nigerian boxer is suspected to have suffered eye socket damage.
Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has revealed that he could not see properly after the ninth round.
By the 10th round, ‘AJ’ was carrying a black and swollen eye, as Usyk continued to batter him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Ukrainian almost knocked him down in the final seconds, but won via unanimous decision 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113.
“He will go to hospital. I don’t know if he has broken his eye socket, it doesn’t look great.
“He said he couldn’t see after the ninth round, obviously he was getting tagged a lot as well.
“His power looked like it had left him, the tank was empty and it was only heart which kept him on his feet in the 12th round,” Hearn said afterwards.
Anthony Joshua breaks his silence after devastating OIeksandr Usyk defeat
Anthony Joshua admitted his world was “crumbling” after his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk last night.
The Brit lost his heavyweight world titles for the second time in four fights after being outclassed by his challenger.
All three judges awarded Usyk a deserved victory as he joined an illustrious group of fighters who have won cruiserweight and heavyweight world titles.
Joshua, who suffered a suspected broken eye socket, embraced his conqueror backstage after the bout before tweeting: “Keep positive even if the world’s crumbling in front of you! London I love you and thank you each and every time!”
Usyk was giving up three inches in height and four in reach, as well as nearly 20lbs in weight, but the former undisputed world cruiserweight champion’s technical acumen came to the fore in an electric atmosphere.
Joshua finished the bout slumped against the ropes as his smaller foe looked for a dramatic finish and while it was not forthcoming, Usyk claimed the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.
Scores of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 were just reward after a near-masterclass from the unbeaten Usyk, who became only the third fighter after Evander Holyfield and David Haye to win world titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight.
Joshua, who was obligated to face WBO mandatory challenger Usyk after a bout against Fury fell through earlier this year, seemed accepting of the result when the scores came as he suffered just the second defeat of his career.
As well as giving up several physical advantages to Joshua, Usyk had to contend with the hostile atmosphere that greeted his entrance to the ring from the 66,267 fans that attended this bout.
But he retained an intense focus throughout and his combination of speed and almost non-stop movement from an awkward southpaw stance befuddled Joshua, whose right eye became increasingly swollen as the fight wore on after a succession of rapid left hands found their mark.
oshua was hurt on several occasions, most notably in the final seconds of the fight as a flurry of punches sent the Briton reeling back to the ropes, just about hanging on from the onslaught before being put out of his misery by the judges.
Usyk, who revealed earlier in the week his new-look shaven head and moustache was a nod to his Cossack ancestry, said via a translator on Sky Sports: “The fight went exactly as I expected it to go.
“There were a couple of moments when Anthony pushed me hard but nothing special. I had no objective to knock him out because my corner pushed me not to do that. At the start, I hit him and tried to knock him out but my trainer said ‘just stop and do your job’.”
The 34-year-old Ukrainian, who won Olympic heavyweight gold at London 2012 the day before Joshua memorably topped the podium in the super-heavyweight category, was slippery and threw in plenty of feints as his opponent tried without much success to establish his jab.
But Usyk reasserted his authority at the start of the second half of the fight, another left hook sending Joshua staggering backwards before regaining his footing. Even at this point it seemed Joshua’s grasp on his titles was slipping.
Another savage left in the ninth drew a nod of appreciation from Joshua, who had developed a welt under one of his eyes. Both combatants seemed to slow down in the championship rounds but Usyk was still noticeably quicker than his foe.
Joshua entered the last round needing at least one or two knockdowns to have an impact on the scorecards but he could not fashion anything and it was Usyk who closed the show as the bell came to his opponent’s rescue.
This was just Usyk’s third fight at heavyweight, having moved up to boxing’s blue riband division two years ago.
A pattern was established as Joshua was unable to get going and he had his head jolted back by a picture-perfect left-cross from Usyk, who upped the ante only to get a warning shot back from the champion.
But it was a fantastic start from the challenger, whose only concern early on was a small cut underneath his right eye, although Joshua got his right hand working in the fifth and sixth rounds, undoubtedly his best in the fight.
