It was an emotional moment as the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour known as GRV on Wednesday visited victims of last Saturday’s governorship election at various hospitals in the state.

Most of the victims, who are from the eastern part of the country, are Labour Party supporters.

The attackers are thugs suspected to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

LP’s Gbadebo, who said he was saddened by the attacks commiserated with those affected.