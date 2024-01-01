Grimes addressed people comparing her to a Nazi because she’s “proud of white culture” and said she feels “fine” saying it despite potentially exposing her children to “hostility.”

The “Genesis” singer, who has come under fire lately for “liking” Nazi memes on X, instead explained that she will “ride always for the beauty and ingenuity of all humans.”

“I’m called a Nazi because I happily am proud of white culture. But every day I think fondly of the brown king Cyrus the Great who invented the first ever empire, and the Japanese icon Murasaki Shikibu who wrote the first novel ever,” she tweeted on New Year’s Eve.

“What if humans just loved each other?…”

When one follower responded telling the musician that it wasn’t a “motherly statement” because it’s “provocative,” Grimes responded, “I want my children to be brave and think of all humans, not just themselves. So I feel fine saying this. Western history ignores its lineage.

“The idea that white ppl r superior can only exist if u ignore history.”

Grimes’ controversial comments come as she and the Tesla founder are embroiled in two parental rights lawsuits over their three children: 3-year-old son X Æ A-Xii, 1-year-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and son Techno “Tau” Mechanicus.

Grimes, 35, filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” on Sept. 29 in a California court, which makes the court identify the legal parents of a child when they are unmarried.

The SpaceX founder, however, already had quietly taken legal action of his own by suing Grimes in a Texas court three days before she filed her petition.

In his filing, Musk requested to become the legal parents to their three children, claiming he has had “actual care, control, and possession of each child since the birth of each child,” noting, more specifically, that the care has taken place in Texas, where he resides full time, for at least “six consecutive months.”

He accused Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, of “attempting to circumvent the jurisdiction” of the Texas court by declaring herself a non-resident of the state — despite the former couple allegedly living together with their small children in the same home from May 2023 to July 2023.

Just a couple of weeks later, the “Oblivion” performer requested Musk’s Texas lawsuit be tossed because she stated she and the children moved to California “on or about” Dec. 31, 2022.

Grimes and Musk dated off and on from 2018 until their split in March 2022, shortly after the singer welcomed Exa via surrogate.

Their youngest son, Tau, was born after Musk welcomed twins with his Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021.