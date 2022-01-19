Grammy Awards 2022 reschedule date announced for April after ceremony postponed

A rescheduled date for the upcoming Grammy Awards 2022 has now been announced, after it was previously revealed that the awards ceremony had been delayed.

The Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS announced earlier this month that this year’s event would not go ahead as planned on January 31 because of Covid-19.

They said that given the “uncertainty” surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show this month would contain “too many risks” – though no new date was given.

The rescheduled date has however now officially been revealed as April 3, with CBS teasing on social media earlier today: “New date, new location, still Music’s Biggest Night.”

The ceremony will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS Television Network. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will be master of ceremonies.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, has said: “We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show.”

“From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity,” he added.

The health and safety of musicians, live audiences and those involved in the ceremony was noted as the “top priority” when the event was postponed earlier this month.

Nominees in various categories this year include ABBA, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift are among those in the running for Album Of The Year, whilst Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Kacey Musgraves are in genre-specific categories.