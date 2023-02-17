Graham Potter sends message to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over Chelsea future

Graham Potter insists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still has a future at Chelsea after the striker was axed from the club’s Champions League squad.

The former Arsenal striker has struggled since joining Chelsea from Barcelona last summer, scoring just three goals in 17 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The 33-year-old has now been forced to make way for Chelsea’s influx of new January signings as he was cut from Potter’s Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

Aubameyang has also failed to make Chelsea’s matchday squad for their last three games, while Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC have explored the possibility of signing the forward on loan.

But Potter has praised Aubameyang’s reaction to his setback at Chelsea and believes the striker can still make an impact in the second half of the season.

When asked if Aubameyang still has a role to play for Chelsea this term, Potter replied: ‘Well we have David Fofana as well who’s a centre-forward that we’ve signed, who’s is a young player with potential, we feel, there are also other forwards.

‘Of course, Pierre is in our squad, he remains an important player for us, he’s worked hard, he knows the situation at the moment.

‘Nothing’s set in stone, his attitude has been really, really good. We’ll make an assessment as we go forward.’

Meanwhile, Potter concedes that Chelsea still need to improve their attacking play but believes the performance in the 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund this week is a step in the right direction.

‘I don’t like to use luck as something to wait for because it’s something you can’t control, clearly you need that in a game but it’s not for us to think about,’ said Potter.

‘The Dortmund game, in terms of chances created, was a positive for us, if we can maintain that that’s the challenge for us, and then the quality of player we have in the final positions we can score.

‘The criticism for us, the fair criticism, something we’ve been looking to improve over a period is we haven’t attacked as well as I’d like us to.

‘Attacking well means creating chances, sustaining chances, good chances, chances how you want them to look.

‘It was closer against Dortmund, good in the first part of the game against West Ham but the challenge is to do it over 90 minutes. It’s not as simple as that, of course, because it’s the Premier League and there’s an opponent there but that’s what we need to do.’