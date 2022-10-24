Graham Potter responds to criticism over Raheem Sterling’s form for Chelsea | Football

Raheem Sterling has struggled for Chelsea in recent weeks (Shutterstock)

Graham Potter has defended his decision to use Raheem Sterling as a wing-back for Chelsea and insists the 27-year-old’s form will improve.

Sterling made an impressive start to his time at Chelsea following his £50 million move from Manchester City with three goals and an assist in his first five appearances.

But the England international has struggled to make an impact in recent weeks and delivered another anonymous display in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Saturday evening.

When asked about the concern over Sterling’s form, Potter said: ‘It’s not something we have to zoom in to one person.

‘As a team, we can do better, and if we do better as a team, then individuals will benefit from that, so that’s where the work is.’

Graham Potter insists Raheem Sterling has the ‘flexibility’ to play in multiple positions for Chelsea (Shutterstock)

Potter also insisted that playing Sterling as a wing-back has not contributed to his struggles.

‘He’s got the flexibility, ability and quality to play in several positions,’ said Potter.

‘It’s not straightforward with losing the players we have [to injury].

‘So you’re constantly trying to find the right balance, and find the right solutions. But he can help us in a number of positions.’

For more stories like this, check our sport page.

Follow Metro Sport for the latest news on

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Metro on Snapchat



You can follow our new Snapchat show Pop Cultur’d, the go-to place for all things pop culture.

Keep up with the latest Showbiz exclusives by following Metro Showbiz on Snapchat.

And football fans can indulge in all the transfer gossip and more on Metro Football on Snapchat.