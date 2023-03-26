Graham Potter makes decision on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future

9 total views

Graham Potter has two huge months ahead of him, as the Chelsea boss tries to save his team’s turbulent season.

The Blues are 10th in the Premier League table – 11 points behind Tottenham in fourth with a game in hand. Potter’s side have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League but must overcome holders Real Madrid to keep their European hopes alive.

Potter has faced calls to be sacked during recent weeks, but a strong end to the campaign may just save his job. Here are the main headlines from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea’s upcoming fixture against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa next Saturday.

Potter reaches Aubameyang decision

Potter is considering ripping up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract.

The former Arsenal captain was signed by Chelsea in September but has played just seven minutes of Premier League football since the end of January. Aubameyang was even left out of Potter’s squad for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The 33-year-old’s contract does not expire until June 2024, but it’s believed an agreement might be reached before then. Aubameyang was pictured with his former Barcelona team-mates after their recent victory against bitter rivals Real in the LaLiga title race.

Inter Milan are thought to be interested in signing Aubameyang, while a return to Barcelona should not be ruled out just yet. It seems unlikely the Gabon international will break back into Chelsea’s starting XI while Potter is in the Stamford Bridge hot seat.