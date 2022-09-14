SPORTS
Graham Potter makes Chelsea vow after first match ends in Champions League frustration
Graham Potter vowed that Chelsea “will get better” after a tame start to his Stamford Bridge reign.
The Blues boss began his tenure with a frustrating 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg, having replaced Thomas Tuchel in the dugout less than a week ago after Chelsea began their Champions League campaign with a shock 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb.
Fast forward to Wednesday and Raheem Sterling gave the Blues the lead three minutes into the second half to build on an encouraging first 45 minutes. But a late equaliser from Salzburg substitute Noah Okafor earned a point for the Austrian visitors.
Potter was still pleased with his new team’s performance, though, as the English tactician told BT Sport : “We’re disappointed with the result. I thought the boys gave everything. We scored a good goal, but lost a bit in the second half but their goalkeeper has made some good saves.
“It is what it is, we have to dust ourselves down. Personality and application was good, we will get better. We got Raheem in one-on-one situations quite often and the goal was a good result of that. It’s always irritating when you concede a goal. Overall the defensive performance was quite good, it’s just the little details we will have to improve.
“It has not been easy for the boys, they have responded to us really well over the last few days and it’s a point we will have to take and get better. The attitude has been fantastic, no complaints apart from the fact we haven’t taken three points. We’ll get better.”
Potter went on to add in his post-match news conference: “We know we have to win and be competitive. We are at the start of a process together as staff and players. I can only comment on the response we had and I am looking forward to working and make this team competitive and one supporters are proud of.
“They are intelligent, top players, working hard for each other. They are disappointed because results haven’t gone as well as they’d like and you can feel that. But it’s my job to get results that we all want.”
Sitting on just one point after two group-stage games, Chelsea will look to boost their chances of qualifying when they face AC Milan back-to-back between Premier League clashes with Crystal Palace and Wolves. That won’t be until after the international break, though, and the Blues had been due to welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
The match has been postponed due to strained police forces ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, giving Potter and his coaching staff more than fortnight to lay their foundations back at Cobham.
Erling Haaland cheekily pokes fun at Borussia Dortmund after goal – ;They didn’t stop me"
Erling Haaland taunted his former club Borussia Dortmund after his stunning late acrobatic strike sealed a comeback win for Manchester City.
Haaland made it 13 goals in eight games since joining City from Dortmund, as Pep Guardiola’s side came from behind to triumph and maintain top spot in Group G. Guardiola compared Haaland to Dutch legend Johan Cruyff, after the Norwegian’s latest match-winning heroics.
Haaland struck in the 84 th minute, producing an outrageous finish, to take his Champions League goal tally to 26 from just 21 games. Haaland could not contain his delight at scoring against his old club and said: “They didn’t stop me – I scored.
But they played well. They were good. I was quite sure I was going to be followed the whole game because Edin Terzic [Dortmund boss] knows me very well. Dortmund were really good today. But the three points are what matters.
“In the end we showed what we are. This is what we are and this is how we have to play. I’m proud of the last 20, 25 minutes. We scored two wonderful goals – mine was a bit better, honestly! It was a nice cross from Cancelo.”
Guardiola compared Haaland’s finish to one from his mentor, former Barcelona player and coach Cruyff. “What a goal,” said Guardiola.
“You know the influence Johan Cruyff had on my life as a person and mentor. Years ago he scored an incredible goal in Camp Nou for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid. The moment Erling scored I thought it was quite similar. It was an incredible assist by Joao and the finish from Erling was exceptional.”
Jude Bellingham put Dortmund ahead in the 56 th minute, but John Stones scored from 20 yards to get City level, before Haaland sealed the win.
On Haaland’s winner, Dortmund and England midfielder Bellingham said: “Yeah I knew it would be him, to be honest. Not many people know how to stop him. We did a really good job until maybe 88 minutes tonight and then he did what he does, unfortunately for us.”
Paul Pogba’s brother arrested over alleged plot to blackmail ex-Man United midfielder
Mathias, older brother to Juventus star, Paul Pogba, has been arrested.
Mathias was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of being involved in the blackmail plot against his brother, Pogba.
The suspect, who was summoned by the police for questioning, was detained along with four others in police custody in Paris.
It is alleged that he participated in attempting to extort his brother of €13 million (£11.2m).
Le Monde reports that Mathias was summoned by the police and was detained immediately when he presented himself to investigators.
Police enquiry sources said that Pogba, handed over €100,000 (£85,000) to the fruadsters after being escorted at gunpoint to a flat in Roissy-en-Brie, in the eastern suburb of Paris, in March.
The former Manchester United star alleged that he was ordered to pay ‘protection money’ worth €1m (£860,000) a year, from the age of 16 when he first became a professional footballer.
Pogba is said to have attempted to withdraw the full amount but was not authorised by his bank.
Instead, the 29-year-old paid £85,000 to the gang but filed a criminal complaint after the group continued to press for more money.
Lionel Messi sets new Champions League records to beat Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi set two new Champions League records on Wednesday night to move past his long-term sporting rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Argentine superstar netted from close-range to draw Paris Saint-Germain level away to Maccabi Haifi in Israel. It came after Tjaronn Chery had given the home side a shock lead – netting their first goal in the competition (outside of qualification matches) for two decades.
Yet the Israeli side’s advantage lasted just 14 minutes as Messi bagged an equaliser in the 37th minute; finding space inside the area after Kylian Mbappe’s probing run, with the ball dropping kindly to Messi, who took a touch to compose himself before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Joshua Cohen.
That strike meant that Messi set multiple Champions League competition records. Maccabi Haifa became the 39th club that the 35-year-old had scored against in the competition. That is more than any other player, moving him clear of Ronaldo – who had netted against 38 different teams in the trophy.
Furthermore, it was the first time that Messi had scored a goal against a club from Israel. That meant that he has now scored against at least one club from all 19 different nations he has faced in the Champions League across his career.
Messi’s strike in Israel also meant that it was the 18th successive season in which he had found the net in the Champions League – another competition record. His first goal in the competition came in the 2005/06 campaign for Barcelona against Greek team Panathinaikos – and the strike in Israel was his 18th season in a row in which he has scored in the competition.
However, Ronaldo still leads Messi in the number of overall goals scored in the Champions League. The Portuguese forward has bagged a total of 140 goals in the competition, while the strike in Haifa moved Messi on to 126 – 14 goals behind the Manchester United forward.
The two superstars are comfortably clear in the competition’s all-time scoring records, with third-placed Robert Lewandowski sitting on 89 goals. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who might be eyeing those records over the course of their careers – are on 35 and 25 goals respectively.
Ronaldo is not involved in the Champions League this season after United’s failure to qualify from last season’s Premier League, in which they finished in sixth position. It is the first season that Ronaldo has not been involved in Europe’s premier club competition since 2002/03, before his first switch to Old Trafford from Sporting CP.
