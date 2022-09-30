Govs reject FG’s plan to privatise power plants

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) yesterday opposed the Federal Government’s proposal to privatise National Integrated Power Plants (NIPPs).

The plants are: Benin Generation Company Ltd, Calabar Generation Company Ltd, Geregu Generation Company Ltd, Olorunsogo Generation Company Ltd and Omotosho Generation Company Ltd.

Outgoing NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, who addressed reports in Abuja on Thursday after the forum’s meeting, said the proposal was opposed because all stakeholders were not carried along in the scheme of things.

He said: “We examined the issues relating to the proposed privatisation of the power project and we took a decision that at this point in time, the NGF is opposed to the sale of any of the plants until appropriate steps have been taken that would take into consideration the interest of states that are also equity holders in those plants.

“We’ll continue to do whatever we can to ensure the resources of Nigeria stay with the Nigerian people and are not filtered away in a manner we can’t explain.”

The NGF also advised the Federal Government against sanctioning the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities.

It said the government should rather resolve the contentious issues in the interest of the students and Nigeria.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, commissioned a muliti-billion naira NGF complex at Maitama, Abuja.