Govs okay full deregulation of petrol, N385 pump price
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) yesterday at its virtual meeting considered the report of a committee headed by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, and accepted its recommendation that backs full deregulation of petrol, and suggests that the pump price of the product should hover around N385 per litre.
The committee also recommended that the federal government should buy 113 buses to cushion the effects of the price increase.
el-Rufai’s six-man committee was set up early this year by the National Economic Council (NEC) headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to look into the dwindling revenues of states and make recommendations to the council.
Apart from el-Rufai, Governors Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; and David Umahi of Ebonyi State are also members of the committee.
The other members of the committee are the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari.
The four governors, who are members of the committee, presented its report to their colleagues, who endorsed it.
The report is subject to final approval by NEC, which will also meet today.
However, in a communiqué released after the meeting last night, the governors disclosed that el-Rufai gave a briefing on the appropriate pricing of petrol in Nigeria, where he called for full deregulation.
According to the communiqué, the Kaduna State governor further revealed that between N70 billion and N210 Billion is spent monthly to subsidise the petrol price at N162 per litre.
The committee identified Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Rivers and Abuja as the top consumers of petrol.
Presenting the report to his colleagues, el-Rufai reportedly said the increase in the price of petrol to N385 per litre would help stem the increasing smuggling of the product to neighbouring countries.
According to him, if petrol sells at N385 per litre, FAAC would gain between N1.3 trillion and N2. 2.3 trillion per annum.
The committee also recommended that the federal government should sell the three refineries after rehabilitation.
The report revealed that Nigeria lost billions of dollars due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that there is already a cash crunch in the states.
NNPC had said that it would remit zero allocation to FAAC due to the huge cost of subsidising petrol.
Some of the governors at the meeting opposed the recommendations, insisting that they will create more hardship for Nigerians.
Contributing to the report, a South-west governor said that it would be very difficult to convince Nigerians and labour to accept the report.
But other governors insisted that the earlier there is full deregulation, the better for the country as it remains an evil day postponed.
The committee recommended that the federal government should buy and distribute over 113 buses to states and major cities as a palliative to the proposed increase in the price of petrol.
Buhari’s ex-in-law wanted for ‘fraud’ finally opens up on being wanted for $65m fraud
Gimba Kumo, a former son-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, has claimed he was never invited by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) for the alleged misappropriation of $65m, before he was declared wanted.
Kumo is alleged to have embezzled the money while he was Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.
The ICPC declare him wanted alongside Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola
However, in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, which is dated May 18, 2021, Kumo described the development as unfortunate, adding that no attempt was made at inviting him before he was declared wanted.
The letter signed by his lawyer, Chief O.U Orji, and Uwem Umoawan, read in part, “We were reliably informed by our client that he was never served with any official invitation in line with Section 29, 30, 31, and 32 of the ICPC Act, 2000.
“Since he left the FMBN, his private office and home addresses are well known to the public as both the DSS and the EFCC have also effected service/invitation to him personally which he honoured without any hesitation on the same issues as he does not have anything to hide.”
All federal contracts awarded in last 6 years are illegal – Falana
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN yesterday said all the contracts awarded by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the last six years are illegal, adding that they were awarded in violation of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.
Falana stated this during the 24th Anti-corruption Situation Room (ACSR) organised by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) in Abuja.
The lawyer said the Procurement Act stipulates that every contract shall go through an 11-member Public Procurement Council, which comprises five members from government and six from professional bodies.
On this ground he said, “This council is yet to be inaugurated. All the contract awards announced at the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting are illegal because none of them passed through the Public Procurement Council.”
Falana who also accused professional bodies of aiding and abetting corruption committed by public office holders, added that anti-graft agencies in Nigeria are largely kind towards professional associations especially as it relates to corrupt practices of their clients.
He however advocated for professional associations to publish the names of their members who are complicit to corrupt practices of their clients as part of measures to ensure that the fight against corruption achieves expected result.
The legal practitioner who charged the 107 registered professional bodies in the country to wake up to their responsibilities, stressed
Nigeria’s debt profile to hit N36.3trn as President Buhari seeks fresh N2.3trn loan
President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the approval of the National Assembly for a new external borrowing plan of N2.343 trillion (about $6.183 billion) as contained in the 2021 budget.
This new borrowing will raise Nigeria debt stock to about N33 N36.3 trillion.
The president also urged the National Assembly to approve a list of all donor-funded projects under the 2018-2020 Federal Government External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan.
The president’s request was conveyed in two separate letters addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, which was read on the floor of the House by the deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase.
The Senate had recently approved foreign loans of $1.5 billion (about N571.5billion) and €995 million (about N528.4billion) which amount to N1.1trillion for the federal government.
The Debt Management Office (DMO) had in the previous month put Nigeria’s Public debt at N32.915trillion as of December 31, 2020.
This is made up of the debt stock of the federal and state governments as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
