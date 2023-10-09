Monday, October 9, 2023
HomeNEWSGovs, Labour begin talks over N35,000 wage award
NEWS

Govs, Labour begin talks over N35,000 wage award

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Govs, Labour begin talks over N35,000 wage award

State governors are gearing up to meet with labour unions in their states as regards calls for an upward review of the salaries of workers in states.

Already, some governors have initiated talks with labour leaders in their states, with a view to coming up with a plan and proposal that will work for both parties.

Several states, including Niger, Katsina, Gombe, Osun and others have expressed their intention to engage with Labour on the wage award approved by President Bola Tinubu.

According to the agreement reached with the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, the Federal Government granted a wage award of N35,000 only to all Federal Government workers beginning from September “pending when a new national minimum wage is expected to have been signed into law.”

The decision, which was inked during a meeting between the FG and labour leaders on October 1, provided that the wage award would be paid to all federal workers for six months while states were encouraged to extend the same benefit to their workers.

 

Previous article
CAN warns FG not to negotiate with terrorists
Next article
Tinubu snubs Niger coup leaders’ overtures for direct talks
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network