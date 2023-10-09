Govs, Labour begin talks over N35,000 wage award

State governors are gearing up to meet with labour unions in their states as regards calls for an upward review of the salaries of workers in states.

Already, some governors have initiated talks with labour leaders in their states, with a view to coming up with a plan and proposal that will work for both parties.

Several states, including Niger, Katsina, Gombe, Osun and others have expressed their intention to engage with Labour on the wage award approved by President Bola Tinubu.

According to the agreement reached with the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, the Federal Government granted a wage award of N35,000 only to all Federal Government workers beginning from September “pending when a new national minimum wage is expected to have been signed into law.”

The decision, which was inked during a meeting between the FG and labour leaders on October 1, provided that the wage award would be paid to all federal workers for six months while states were encouraged to extend the same benefit to their workers.