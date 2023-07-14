Governors’ wives visit First Lady Remi Tinubu in Aso Rock

The wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, met with the wives of the 36 State governors on Friday to formally introduce and acquaint them with the objectives of her proposed pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

The meeting was held in her office behind closed doors.

Delivering her speech, the first lady congratulated the wives of the governors on the successful conduct of the 2023 elections that brought their husbands to office.

She reminded them that it was time to actualize the promises they made during the elections.

She also hinted to them that she would require their support to reach every nook and cranny of the country.

Tinubu assured the governors’ wives that RHI would in no way interfere with their personal programmes or projects.

Her words: “I wish to remind each of us that the exalted positions we are in today should be seen as an opportunity to impact more meaningfully, not only in the lives of people in your states but in Nigeria as a whole.”

In her remarks after the meeting, Amb. Olufolake Abdulrazak, the wife of the Kwara State governor, assured of the willingness and commitment of the wives of the governors to support RHI.

She stated that they will go back and elect zonal coordinators to take the mantle to ensure that the grassroots are reached.

She also confirmed that RHI will not in any way affect their individual projects in their various states but instead complement their efforts.

The Renewed Hope Initiative is the pet project of the Office of The First Lady of Nigeria.