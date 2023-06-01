Thursday, June 1, 2023
Governors, ex-governors visit former President Buhari in Daura

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday played host to governors and ex- governors who served under him.

The governors and their former colleagues were in Daura to thanked him for his services to the nation.

The serving and former governors from both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) prayed for him.

Governors, ex-governors visit Buhari in Daura The governors and their former colleagues who visited Buhari felicitate included Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodima and former Kebbi governorAtiku Bagudu,

Other were former Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and former Niger State governor.

