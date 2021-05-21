BUSINESS
Governors, CBN differ on bailout repayment
Governors and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were not on the same page on Thursday over the repayment plan for bailout loans.
The governors, under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) sought for further deferment of the repayment of the loans taken from the Federal Government.
The repayment ought to start this month.
But CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele cautioned on the consequences of any further delay.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said the NGF asked for the deferment at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.
NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi made the request on behalf of his colleagues.
Insisting that the states should begin the repayment, Emefiele stressed that there were challenges arising from delays particularly as it concerned auditing.
The statement reads: “On the Budget Support Facility, State Governors restated their request to defer the repayment of the loans, which was to have started this month.
“Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who is also Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, reported interactions with the Finance Minister and the CBN Governor regarding the matter.
“The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, also emphasized the importance of the timely repayment of loans, especially those owed to commercial banks, indicating the challenges inherent in a further delay in payment, including audit concerns. He said the repayment of the commercial loans should resume this month.
“In addition, the Vice President stated that he will be holding a meeting soon with representatives of the State Governors, the Finance Minister and the CBN Governor to resolve the issue raised.”
A session was devoted to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), where reports and financial statements, including the audit, were presented.
NSIA Managing Director Uche Orji disclosed that the authority had recorded a 343% growth in comprehensive income of about N160.06 billion in 2020 compared to N36.15 billion in the previous year and 33% growth in Net Assets, rising up to N772.75 billion from the previous N579.54 billion.
Orji told the Council that the authority achieved core income of N109 billion compared to N33.07 billion in 2019, excluding forex gains of N51 billion in 2020 and N1.29 billion in 2019.
NEC also received a presentation on the Digital Switch Over (DSO) by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. He stated that it was the International Telecommunications Union, ITU, that decided on member states switching off analogue television transmission to ‘go digital’.
The DSO will be taking off first in Lagos, Kano and Rivers states, he stated.
The Council also received an update on Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic by the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.
According to Ihekweazu, in the last two months, there has been reduction in the number of cases globally, stating that even India has also experienced reduction in its infection rates in the last five days.
He added that in Nigeria the total number of cases as at yesterday, May 19, 2021, was 165,809, while number of cases tested was 2,002,653, with 7,323 active cases. It was also disclosed that discharged cases were now 156,419, while there had been 2,067 deaths.
Minister of State for Budget and National Planning Clem Agba gave the Council the monthly update on the various federation accounts.
According to him, as at May 18, 2021, the Excess Crude Account (ECA) stood at $72,413,574.70; Stabilisation Account was N24,741,213,941.88; the Development of Natural Resources Account was N23,650,579,140.23.
BUSINESS
Nigeria’s inflation rate drops to 18.12%
Nigeria’s rate of inflation dropped to 18.12 percent in April 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday
It was 18.17 per cent in March, shedding 0.05 per cent to close at 18.12 in April.
The NBS said: “The Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation increased by 18.12 per cent (year-on-year) in April 2021.
“This is 0.05 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in March 2021 (18.17 per cent).”
The 0.05 per cent drop in April 2021 was the first time Nigeria’s inflation rate would fall in about 20 months as the last time it fell was in 2019 when the CPI shed 0.06 per cent, falling from 11.08 per cent in July to 11.02 in August.
In its April 2021 inflation report, the NBS stated increases were recorded in all Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose divisions that yielded the headline index.
On month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 0.97 per cent in April 2021, this was 0.59 percl cent rate lower than the rate recorded in March 2021 (1.56 per cent).
The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12 months period ending April 2021 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12 months period was 15.04 per cent, showing 0.48 per cent point from 14.55 per cent recorded in March 2021.
The urban inflation rate increased by 18.68 per cent year-on-year in April 2021 from 18.76 per cent recorded in March 2021, while the rural inflation rate increased by 17.57 per cent in April 2021 from 17.60 per cent in March 2021.
On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 0.99 per cent in April 2021, down by 0.61 the rate recorded in March 2021 (1.60 per cent).
The rural index also rose by 0.95 per cent in April 2021, down by 0.57 the rate that was recorded in March 2021(1.52 per cent).
The corresponding 12 month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index was 15.63 per cent in April 2021.
This was higher than 15.15 per cent reported in March 2021, while the corresponding rural inflation rate in April 2021 was 14.48 per cent compared to 13.99 per cent recorded in March 2021.
BUSINESS
Unlinked SIMs to be deactivated at deadline, govt warns
A new policy on Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards has shown that the Federal Government would order the deactivation of all unverified subscribers.
Titled “Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration” and packaged by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, it was learnt that the blacklisting of registered lines with no NIN was in the picture.
Already, a June 30 deadline had been handed down to Nigerians to get the special numbers.
The 45-page document gave a fillip to the readiness of the Federal Government to yank-off any registered SIM but with no NIN off the network.
While statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that connected 299 million lines had been connected, with 192.4 millions active, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), nevertheless, disclosed that almost 54 million people had obtained their NINs, translating to 190 million mobile numbers.
The MTN, which has 77 million customers, said more than 35 million subscribers had submitted their NINs as at April 30, representing approximately 50 per cent of its subscriber base and 63 per cent of service revenue. It informed that about five million lines had been lost since the beginning of the year.
MEANWHILE, dealers engaged by network operators for NIN enrolment are to be accredited and their details forwarded to the NCC besides details of enrolment devices, even as SIMs assigned to them are to be forwarded to the regulator also.
The commission is to liaise with security agents to undertake checks on dealers and agents.
The new policy explained that any agent/dealer with adverse security report would not be engaged, just as mobile network operators (MNOs) are to accredit enrolment agents and their bio-data to the commission, even as they must possess NINs and BVNs.
The agents must have a minimum educational qualification of Secondary School Certificate (SSCE/WAEC), just as the MNOs are not make cash payments as commission or incentive, with all payments to be made into agent’s bank accounts.
Other directives are that MNOs should be able to identify the dealers/agents responsible for fraudulently registered SIM cards in addition to providing details of dealers/agents that registered SIM cards identified as suspect.
BUSINESS
NNPC selects 26 firms to lift Nigeria’s crude oil
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has picked 26 foreign and local companies as well as 12 countries to lift the country’s crude oil for the next two years.
The crude term contracts, expected to run from 2021 through 2023, would see the firms and the selected nations, which would operate on a Government-to-Government (G2G) basis to purchase the commodity from the national oil company.
The deal is coming less than a week after the corporation chose 16 oil and gas consortia for its new crude-for-fuel swap contracts for one year starting in August.
The contracts, known as Direct Sale, Direct Purchase (DSDP) are high-stakes agreements used to supply nearly all of Nigeria’s petrol needs as well as cover some of its diesel and jet fuel consumption.
However, in the fresh crude oil term agreements, it was observed that the names of majority of the companies involved in the DSDP deal also appeared in the list of those picked by the national oil company for the crude term contracts.
The list sighted by THISDAY showed that the preferred companies included Sahara Energy Resources Limited, Oando, Duke oil (an NNPC subsidiary), Petrogas, AA Rano, MRS, Mercuria and Vitol.
Other oil and gas concerns which scaled the NNPC selection hurdle were Oceanbed Trading Limited, Levene Energy, Bono Energy , Mocoh Energy, BP Oil, West Africa Gas Limited, Litasco SA, Emadeb, Hyde, Matrix and Brittania-U.
Other names listed by the NNPC as having qualified for the contracts included Masters, AMG, Casiva, Barbedos, Trafigura, Hindustan and Patermina.
NNPC has its own equity share of crude oil from its Joint Ventures (JVs), usually shared on a 60 to 40 basis and thereafter appoints companies and issues licences to lift its share of the oil on a Free on Board (FOB) basis.
The companies and countries nominate ships that transport the crude which is sold in the international market. Sometimes, the NNPC also awards contracts to governments to carry out the business.
In the document approving the qualified countries, China, Niger, Cote D’voire, Ghana, India, Togo, South Africa came tops, while Sierra Leone, Liberia, Turkey, Senegal, and Fujaira also made the cut.
Typically, entities qualified to take part in the contract bid are divided into four categories, namely a bonafide end user who owns a refinery and or retail outlets that can process Nigerian crude oil grades.
For the government to government contracts, or what is termed “bilateral relationships”, with what the corporation terms “high energy consuming nations”, bidding nations must provide proof that the entity is wholly owned by the relevant country or provide evidence of a bilateral agreement with the designated nation.
The third category is the internationally established and globally recognised large volume crude oil traders, while the fourth classification are indigenous companies engaged in Nigeria oil and gas downstream business activities.
In addition, qualifying foreign companies must demonstrate a minimum annual turnover of $500 million or the naira equivalent and a net worth of not less than $250 million or the naira equivalent for the previous financial year.
For indigenous firms, they are required to have a minimum turnover of $200 million or the naira equivalent and a net worth of $100 million for the preceding financial year ending.
Bidders are also to show their ability to handle supplies of crude and must list facilities and products processed or sold over the last three years, in addition to disclosing links to NNPC or the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPE) and confirming that directors have not been convicted of fraud or financial impropriety.
As with all Nigerian tenders, NNPC also highlights that the local content law must be strictly adhered to in terms of, among others, the use of Nigerian shipping companies, insurance and banks where possible.
In the past, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country’s oil and gas space had argued that G2G contracts with smaller, non-refining countries have high governance risks and low policy benefits for Nigeria.
For instance the Nigeria Natural Resource Charter (NNRC) has asked that term contracts should be carried out through a transparent and competitive tender process that includes robust pre-qualification standards and an end of sales to smaller non-refining countries unless NNPC can publicly explain the deals’ policy benefits.
Trending
-
NEWS5 days ago
#EndSARS protesters’ lawyer joins Baba Ijesha’s defence team
-
Jobs6 years ago
Job vacancies at Sokoto State University
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
4 types of penis and which one women like the most!
-
Odd News3 months ago
Priest rapes lesbian!
-
Odd News3 months ago
Cows hit the gym!
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 questions you should ask before having sex with someone!
-
NEWS1 day ago
Govs okay full deregulation of petrol, N385 pump price
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari’s ex-in-law wanted for ‘fraud’ finally opens up on being wanted for $65m fraud