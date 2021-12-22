NEWS
Governor Zulum begs Borno residents to welcome Buhari on Thursday
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has begged residents of Maiduguri to give President Muhammadu Buhari a rousing welcome during his visit on Thursday.
Buhari is expected to visit Maiduguri on Thursday on official duty.
During his visit, the president would commission the Custom flyover, 20km Custom – Muna dual carriageway and the Centre For Distance Learning, University of Maiduguri, all executed by the Zulum administration.
Zulum affirmed that President Buhari had initiated viable programmes which impacted positively on the lives of people of the state.
According to the Governor, Buhari has accorded priority to the restoration of peace and security as well as livelihood support to the people in the state.
He noted that Buhari had provided necessary support to facilitate the restoration of electricity supply in the state.
“The president deserves commendation for approving millions of dollars for procurement of weapons and other equipment for the military and other security services to enable them to execute the counter insurgency campaign.
“The state government is working to ensure speedy completion of the Maiduguri Gas Power Plant in March 2022, to ensure steady power supply to Maiduguri metropolis,” he added.
Governor Babagana Zulum had in June 2021 asked the residents to show appreciation to Buhari during his visit to the state.
The governor in a broadcast had given reasons for the people to honour the President when he arrived in Maiduguri, though the visit was later fraught with demonstrations.
Borno is the epicentre of insurgency war in Nigeria.
NEWS
Ogun Islamic clerics regain freedom after paying N2.2m ransom
Abductors of two clerics, Hussein AbdulJelil and Ilyas Muhammed Jamiu, in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, have released their victims after collecting N2.2 million ransom.
It was gathered that the kidnappers who demanded N15 million ransom after abducting the clerics in the front of their house shortly after they returned from a public lecture, later agreed to collect N2.2million.
The kidnappers collected the ransom from the family despite the efforts of the police to arrest them.
The gunmen, numbering about five, had taken their time to eat food prepared in the house before they took their victims away on Saturday around 10pm.
Confirming their release, the older brother of one of the victims, Hussein Ibrahim, said family and friends contributed the ransom and handed it over to the hoodlums to secure the release of the clerics.
He said, “They have been released today (Tuesday) after we gave them N2.2 million as ransom.
“They initially insisted on N15 million saying they were two people, but, at the end they agreed to collect N2.2 million from us.”
The police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he had not been briefed about the latest development.
breaking
Buhari will live in Kaduna after leaving office, says el-Rufai
The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has said thatPresident Muhammadu Buhari will live in Kaduna after the end of his tenure in 2023.
The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory stated this on Tuesday while briefing State House Correspondents after he met with the President.
El-Rufai added that Buhari is a Kaduna-based citizen, despite being from Daura in Katsina State. According to the Governor, the President spent most of his life in Kaduna.
He said, “Mr President has been invited to come and commission some of our projects. He will spend two to three days in Kaduna commissioning projects in Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria.
“As you know, the President is a Kaduna-based citizen. He is originally from Katsina state, but he spent most of his life in Kaduna. And he’s retiring to Kaduna.
“We hope that he will be happy with what we have done and he will be proud of what we have done as an APC government, and we appreciate all the support that he has given us to enable us to do this.”
However, on the occasion of his 79th birthday, President Buhari had stated that he was looking forward to returning to his farm in Daura.
The President was quoted as saying, “I look forward to the year 2023 when I finish and I go (back) home to take charge of my farm.”
NEWS
ICPC clears Yewande Sadiku of all fraud allegations
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it was unable to establish allegations of corruption against Yewande Sadiku, former CEO and executive secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).
In a letter dated December 16 and addressed to the CEO of NIPC, the ICPC said it received a petition against Sadiku and some other officials of the NIPC, accusing them of mismanaging public funds.
According to the ICPC, the allegations are summarised as “fraudulent abuse of office; waste and mismanagement of public funds by the executive secretary of the NIPC through incessant tours and travels within and outside Nigeria without adding value to the Commission”.
Sadiku was alleged to have “embarked on foreign trips without express approval of the governing council of the commission; used the commission’s fund to repair her damaged personal vehicle”, as well as received “illegal foreign leave allowance”.
However, Akeem Lawal, ICPC director of operations, in the letter, said the allegations couldn’t be substantiated.
“Upon investigation, none of these allegations was established, and the striking out of suit No FAC/ABJ/CS/249/2019 by his lordship, Hon. Justice A.R. Mohammed of the federal high court of Nigeria, Abuja division, brings the investigation to a close,” the letter reads.
Sadiku, who was appointed executive secretary/CEO of NIPC in 2016, completed her five-year tenure in September.
In August, the NIPC had issued a statement saying Sadiku voluntarily honoured an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), contrary to reports that she was arrested and detained over allegations of contract fraud.
Trending
