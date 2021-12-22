Governor Zulum begs Borno residents to welcome Buhari on Thursday

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has begged residents of Maiduguri to give President Muhammadu Buhari a rousing welcome during his visit on Thursday.

Buhari is expected to visit Maiduguri on Thursday on official duty.

During his visit, the president would commission the Custom flyover, 20km Custom – Muna dual carriageway and the Centre For Distance Learning, University of Maiduguri, all executed by the Zulum administration.

Zulum affirmed that President Buhari had initiated viable programmes which impacted positively on the lives of people of the state.

According to the Governor, Buhari has accorded priority to the restoration of peace and security as well as livelihood support to the people in the state.

He noted that Buhari had provided necessary support to facilitate the restoration of electricity supply in the state.

“The president deserves commendation for approving millions of dollars for procurement of weapons and other equipment for the military and other security services to enable them to execute the counter insurgency campaign.

“The state government is working to ensure speedy completion of the Maiduguri Gas Power Plant in March 2022, to ensure steady power supply to Maiduguri metropolis,” he added.

Governor Babagana Zulum had in June 2021 asked the residents to show appreciation to Buhari during his visit to the state.

The governor in a broadcast had given reasons for the people to honour the President when he arrived in Maiduguri, though the visit was later fraught with demonstrations.

Borno is the epicentre of insurgency war in Nigeria.