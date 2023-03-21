Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Governor Wike’s Stooge, Fubara Wins Rivers State Governorship Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Similanayi Fubara, has been declared the winner of the Rivers State governorship election.

Announcing the result in Port Harcourt on Monday night, the Returning Officer said Fubara secured 302,614 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Pastor Tonye Cole, came second with a total number of 95,274 votes.

The SDP governorship candidate, Senator Magnus Abe, came third with a total of 46,981 votes.

The PDP governorship candidate, who is Governor Nyesom Wike’s anointed successor, won in all the 23 local government areas of the state.



