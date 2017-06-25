Governor Wike sacks his entire cabinet

Governor Nyesom Wike has dissolved his cabinet according to a statement made available today, 24th of June, 2017.

A statement Saturday by his Special Assistant, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu announced the development, saying that all former Commissioners should immediately handover to their respectice Permanent secretaries.

“Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has dissolved the State Executive Council. The governor directed all former commissioners to handover to their respective Permanent Secretaries. Governor Wike thanked the former commissioners for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours. “, it read.

It would be recalled that Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State also dissolved their cabinet earlier in a manner that suggests a power rotation formula so that all quarters can be pleased in the area of political appointments.