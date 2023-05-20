Saturday, May 20, 2023
Governor Sanwo-Olu meets with ChatGPT founder Sam Altman

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday met with the CEO of OpenAI, Mr. Sam Altman, and other young tech entrepreneurs.

The meeting was held at the United States Consul General, Will Stevens’ residence.

Altman is in Nigeria to interact with select members of the tech community in an apparent move to broaden interests in the burgeoning artificial intelligence.

Atman had earlier spoken to students at the MUSON centre about the future powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Between May and June, Mr Altman is scheduled to go to 17 locations around the world, including Toronto, New Delhi, Tel Aviv, Madrid, Brussels, and Singapore, with Lagos being the only African nation on his travel schedule.

