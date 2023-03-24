Governor Matawalle concedes defeat, seeks forgiveness

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara state has conceded defeat in the just concluded governorship election.

The governor was defeated by the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Dauda Lawal Dare.

In an audio message to the people of the state, Matawalle said himself and all his supporters have to submit to the will of Almighty Allah as things happen only by His will.

He said when his administration came on board he met with all major stakeholders on how best they could restore lasting peace to the state through dialogue adding that up till today there is nothing more challenging than insecurity bedeviling the state.

“We achieved the political reconciliation and this paved way for peaceful campaign rallies and healthy political activities in the state.

“If I have knowingly or unknowingly offended or hurt the feeling of any one I seek for his or her forgiveness. I am a human being like any one and only Almighty Allah’s deeds or actions are error free.

“I am also using this medium to appeal for calm and I sympathise with those who have lost their property in the name of celebration. We should understand that we have no any other place than Zamfara state.

“We are also calling on the incoming administration to work hard to restore peace to the state. We are equally grateful to the commitment, hard work and resilience of the people of our dear state,” Matawalle said..