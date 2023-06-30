The Bayelsa State Labour Party governorship candidate, Udengs Eradiri, has described Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party as clueless.

According to Eradiri, the LP candidate in the November 11 state governorship election, Governor Diri has performed poorly in all sectors.

Speaking at a media briefing in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Thursday, the former President of Ijaw Youths Council, IYC, said he is in the contest to reposition the state.

He described the poverty in the state as self-inflicted, adding that Diri’s administration lacks the capacity to change the narrative.

Eradiri accused the administration of neglecting the interest of the public and lamented the “failure of leadership in Bayelsa”.

He said, “They are turning our youth into ritualists because there is no hope.

“I believe I have the quality and I am qualified for the seat and I can do better than the current person on the seat.

“I have the capacity to make Bayelsa a decent and livable environment for everybody and that is why I have decided to participate in this process.

“I don’t have any personal issues with the governor but if I think the man is not doing well, I have a right to contest.

“It is my right; that is what I am exercising. I think I can do this job better because the person on the seat is not doing the job.”

“He is not serving the people. He has failed in economy, education, and agriculture. All sectors are lacking,” he said.