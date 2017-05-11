Governor Amosun sacks OGBC, OGTV General Managers

The General Managers of Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, Tunde Awolana; and General Manager, Ogun State Television, Dele Bolujoko, have been asked to proceed on compulsory retirement from the public service of the state.

The Head of Service, Abayomi Sobande, in a statement on Wednesday evening said the retirement of the two affected general managers takes immediate effect.

It read, “On behalf of the Governor of Ogun State, I wish to seize this opportunity to appreciate the contributions of these General Managers to the development of the State and wish them success in their future endeavours.

“The most senior management staff of the two government agencies are hereby directed to take over the management of the agencies pending further directives from the office of the Head of Service.”

Their retirements, sources said, might not be unconnected with the crisis rocking the station over unpaid four-month salaries, among other issues.