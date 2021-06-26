Governor AbdulRazaq commissions Kwarapoly auditorium after 20 years

Kwara State Governo,r AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commissioned the twenty-year-old Kwara State Polytechnic auditorium.

The project was initiated by the late former Governor Mohammed Lawal in 2001.

Speaking at the inauguration of the auditorium on Friday, the governor said the commissioning underscores his commitment to ensure that all abandoned projects funded with tax-payers are completed as resources permit.

According to him the construction of the auditorium started got stalled on the altar of politics of who conceived what.

” In 2019, I pledged not to let Kwara be a mortuary of abandoned projects. The commissioning of this facility is therefore a fulfilment of that pledge.

He stated that projects like the Osi and Ilesha Baruba campuses of Kwara State University, which he inherited, will be funded to completion

He also disclosed that he has approved another round of scholarships to boost the morale of hard-working students.





