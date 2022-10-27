Government announces preferred, reserve bidders for Nigerian airports concession

The Federal Government has announced the selected preferred and reserve bidders for Nigerian airports concession.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika made the announcement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The preferred bidder for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, is Corporacion America Airports Consortium; ENL Consortium is the reserve bidder.

The preferred bidder for the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, is TAV/NAHCO/Project Plant Limited (PPL) Consortium; Sifax/Changi Consortium is the reserve bidder.

Corporacion America Airports Consortium is also the preferred bidder for the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano; no reserve bidders yet.

The Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA) did not receive any proposal when the Request for Proposal (RFP) deadline closed.

The aviation ministry is in talks with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and other stakeholders to get bidders.

Sirika assured that stakeholders, local and international, development partners, the media and Nigerians would be updated.

The RFP phase of the Nigeria Airports Concession Programme (NACP), came to a close on the 19 of September 2022.

The next stage is for negotiations and due diligence. The preferred bidders will give details of their Full Business Case (FBC) before transmission to ICRC for review and approval.