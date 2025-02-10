Gov Yusuf swears in Umar Farouk Ibrahim as new Kano SSG

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Monday, swore in Umar Farouk Ibrahim as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The governor inaugurated Ibrahim at a ceremony held at the Government House, Kano.

Ibrahim brings over three decades of distinguished public service to his new role.

Gov Yusuf while swearing Ibrahim expressed confidence in his the capacity to deliver.

The governor stated that Ibrahim’s appointment was not merely based on the necessity of the position but on his distinguished credentials.

In his remarks, Ibrahim thanked the governor for the confidence in him.

He pledged his loyalty to the governor and the government of kano State.

